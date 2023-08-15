Twins 5, Tigers 3: Wallner’s grand slam propels Twins to victory

Miguel Cabrera got the scoring started in this game by smacking a 2-run homer to left off Twins starter Bailey Ober. That’s just his second homer this year, and number 509 for his career, his 47th against the Twins.

In the 4th, Bailey Ober got out of a bases loaded situation by striking out Isan Diaz, preventing the Tigers from adding to their 2-0 lead. In the 5th, he was part of a nice double play to wipe out the leadoff walk by Eric Haase.

Dylan Floro took over for Ober in the 6th, and gave up a single, a double play, and then a strikeout to finish the inning. Ober’s final line was: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

The Twins offense was pretty quiet thus far in the game, but finally erupted in the bottom of the 6th. Jorge Polanco walked, then Max Kepler hit a line drive single to right. That set up Royce Lewis’s RBI single in his first game back since July 1st. Carlos Correa hit an infield single to load them up for Matt Wallner, who quickly unloaded them with a mammoth blast to right-center. I believe the distance on that one was 450 feet, very Thome-esque. That gave the Twins a 5-2 lead, and Wallner got a curtain call, which was awesome to see.

Emilio Pagan and Caleb Thielbar tossed scoreless 7th and 8th innings. Jhoan Duran allowed a solo homer to Spencer Torkelson in the 9th, but that was all, giving us a 5-3 Twins win.

Studs:

Matt Wallner: Grand slam = auto stud

Royce Lewis: 1-3, BB, RBI

Max Kepler: 1-3, BB

Bailey Ober: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

Duds:

NO DUDS TWIMS WIM!