Game 122: Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: BSN, MLBN (out of market)

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys

Six and twenty Tigers came down to face the Twins,

And when the game was over, we had six and twenty grins.

Sending balls to the bleachers, flying past the wall;

If you never can topple the Tigers at night, you never can win at all.

There were offense, there were homers, there was pitching mighty strong,

But we couldn’t appear as losers with a grand and cheering throng.

Sending balls to the bleachers, flying past the wall;

If you never can topple the Tigers at night, you never can win at all.

And yesterday, through pitching and a great triumphant slam,

Winning was accomplished and it wasn’t thought a sham.

Sending balls to the bleachers, flying past the wall;

If you never can topple the Tigers at night, you never can win at all.

Another afternoon appears; today we come prepared

With a fresher starter and lineup ready to play with knuckles bared.

Sending balls to the bleachers, flying past the wall;

If you never can topple the Tigers at night, you never can win at all.

It’s Kenta Maeda whom on the mound you’ll find,

With helpless Tiger bats that will [censored; never mind]

Sending balls to the bleachers, flying past the wall;

If you never can topple the Tigers at night, you never can win at all.

And still we see Matt Wallner here with his power from the box;

He launches spheroids soaring and the fandom quickly flocks.

Sending balls to the bleachers, flying past the wall;

If you never can topple the Tigers at night, you never can win at all.

Our own Minnesota Twins are here to give us all a thrill;

We’ve stayed through joys and suffering times and we’ll stay forever still!

Sending balls to the bleachers, flying past the wall;

If you never can topple the Tigers at night, you never can win at all.