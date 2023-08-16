Tigers 8, Twins 7: Detroit rocks? Pity

One, two, three, four:

Done, through.

Let me tell you the game we see:

The Twins had four, the Tigers three

For Griffin Jax, man,

Who’s not a lax man.

An early lead now trimmed to one;

We suddenly can’t score a run

And can’t relax, man,

For Griffin Jax, man.

First a minor shock: walk — the play they need;

Then a triple stung flung away the lead.

And a solo long dong and they don’t cede,

With a back-to-back jack to flay and bleed:

Jax, man...

These Tiger whacks, man,

Cause heart attacks, man.

A rally late, but inches short,

(Bleh — hope is wilting)

‘Cause baseball is the cruelest sport

(Bleh — grit your teeth)

Which glumly tracks, man;

It’s just the facts, man.

Now my advice as autumn nears:

(Cracks, man!)

Create a spark and shift your gears

(Whacks man!)

And find your max, man,

And crush some jacks, man,

Or else the playoffs no one will see...

(Facts, man...)

STUDS

2B Edouard Julien: 4-5, 2 RBI; nice tag on Matt Vierling’s attempted SB in the 9th

3B Royce Lewis: 3-4, 2B, BB, RBI

DH Jorge Polanco & RF Max Kepler: ninth-inning HRs to make it interesting

Lewis & LF Matt Wallner: successful straight double steal

DUDS

RP Griffin Jax: 1 IP, 3 H, 4 R (all earned), BB, 0 K, 2 HR allowed

SP Kenta Maeda: 4+ IP, 7 H, 3 R (all earned), BB, 6 K, 2 HR allowed

RP Josh Winder: 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (earned, the ultimate deciding run), BB, 0 K

the wind: didn’t push a would-be Wallner walk-off HR over the fence

1B Donovan Solano: 0-5, game-ending GIDP

lineup as a whole: 11 K

pace of play: 3:11 game time

Comment of the Game goes to Hayden Audette in the Twinkie Town Slack channel for near-prescience:

The Twins offense has really gotten into a habit of coming right back after someone in the bullpen blows it since the break.

So close.