Game 124: Pirates at Twins

First Pitch: 6:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Bucs Dugout

Brandon is still off looking for buried treasure (the Land O’Lakes milk jug from the Metrodome) so I’m the captain now.

Matt Wallner was in the original lineup a day after getting hit in the hand with a 95 MPH fastball, proving that miracles do exist, but was scratched an hour ago. Ryan Jeffers is also out for the second straight game. The bench will be thin today with only Jordan Luplow and Kyle Farmer available, and Luplow himself got hit on the elbow last night.

Today's Lineups PIRATES TWINS Ji Hwan Bae - 2B Edouard Julien - 2B Bryan Reynolds - LF Jorge Polanco - 3B Andrew McCutchen - DH Carlos Correa - SS Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B Max Kepler - RF Josh Palacios - RF Royce Lewis - DH Connor Joe - 1B Donovan Solano - 1B Jack Suwinski - CF Joey Gallo - LF Liover Peguero - SS Christian Vazquez - C Jason Delay - C Michael Taylor - CF Mitch Keller - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

Go Twins! Please don’t get hit by any more pitches!