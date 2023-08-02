Cardinals 7, Twins 3: Arm & homer

If I hit a homer
I’d homer the beginning
I’d homer every inning
All over this game.
I’d homer just solo
I’d homer, bringing three runs
I’d widen the gap between
The winners and the losers
All over this game.
It felt very long
To linger unremitting
As Cardinals were hitting
All over this game.
A three-dong second
One more, lead extending,
Each dinger crap we’ve seen
Confirming us the losers
All over this game.
One jack’s not enough
To suffer in a comeback,
Though good to gather some back,
It’s over, this game.
This feeble offense
Will limit our winning,
And whether live or screen,
The fans can see we’re losers
All over this game.
We’ve only one homer,
The Cardinals four;
So much of this wrong we swing
All over this game.
Not an offense we trust, this;
Not to often see runs;
But a score that can only mean
We’ve ended up the losers;
All over, this game.
And this fear we might bust is
Paired with fear we’ll be done,
And a fear that all we’ve been
Is baseball’s latest losers
All over this game.
STUDS
RF Matt Wallner: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI
RP Josh Winder: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K
DUDS
SP Joe Ryan: 4 IP, 9 H, 7 R (all earned), 4 HR allowed
everyone who came up to bat: 4 hits, 0 runs, 9 Ks
Comment of the Game goes to John Foley for culpability.
Loading comments...