Cardinals 7, Twins 3: Arm & homer

If I hit a homer

I’d homer the beginning

I’d homer every inning

All over this game.

I’d homer just solo

I’d homer, bringing three runs

I’d widen the gap between

The winners and the losers

All over this game.

It felt very long

To linger unremitting

As Cardinals were hitting

All over this game.

A three-dong second

One more, lead extending,

Each dinger crap we’ve seen

Confirming us the losers

All over this game.

One jack’s not enough

To suffer in a comeback,

Though good to gather some back,

It’s over, this game.

This feeble offense

Will limit our winning,

And whether live or screen,

The fans can see we’re losers

All over this game.

We’ve only one homer,

The Cardinals four;

So much of this wrong we swing

All over this game.

Not an offense we trust, this;

Not to often see runs;

But a score that can only mean

We’ve ended up the losers;

All over, this game.

And this fear we might bust is

Paired with fear we’ll be done,

And a fear that all we’ve been

Is baseball’s latest losers

All over this game.

STUDS

RF Matt Wallner: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI

RP Josh Winder: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K

DUDS

SP Joe Ryan: 4 IP, 9 H, 7 R (all earned), 4 HR allowed

everyone who came up to bat: 4 hits, 0 runs, 9 Ks

Comment of the Game goes to John Foley for culpability.