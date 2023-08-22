Game 126: Twins at Brewers

First Pitch: 7:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Brew Crew Ball
It’s a pretty nice night in Milwaukee but here it feels like the Nine Hells have opened up.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|BREWERS
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Christian Yelich - LF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|William Contreras - C
|Jordan Luplow - LF
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Willy Adames - SS
|Royce Lewis - DH
|Mark Canha - DH
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Tyrone Taylor - RF
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Brice Turang - 2B
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Brian Anderson - 3B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Joey Wiemer - CF
|Bailey Ober - RHP
|Wade Miley - LHP
