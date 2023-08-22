 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 126: Twins at Brewers

The Twins start a quick 2-game series in Milwaukee.

By SooFoo Fan
Detroit Tigers v Minnesota Twins Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

First Pitch: 7:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

It’s a pretty nice night in Milwaukee but here it feels like the Nine Hells have opened up.

Today's Lineups

TWINS BREWERS
Donovan Solano - 1B Christian Yelich - LF
Jorge Polanco - 2B William Contreras - C
Jordan Luplow - LF Carlos Santana - 1B
Carlos Correa - SS Willy Adames - SS
Royce Lewis - DH Mark Canha - DH
Kyle Farmer - 3B Tyrone Taylor - RF
Christian Vazquez - C Brice Turang - 2B
Matt Wallner - RF Brian Anderson - 3B
Michael Taylor - CF Joey Wiemer - CF
Bailey Ober - RHP Wade Miley - LHP

