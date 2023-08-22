Brewers 7, Twins 3: Five run 6th inning dooms Twins

A walk followed by a 2-run homer by Willy Adames in the 1st inning gave the Brewers their first lead in this one. Christian Vázquez tied the game in the 2nd with a 2-run blast to left for his fourth homer on the season.

In the 4th, Kyle Farmer broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI single, scoring Jordan Luplow who had doubled to lead off the inning.

Bailey Ober only allowed one other hit in his 5 innings of work today, while walking and striking out 3. He was removed after the 5th at 78 pitches, most likely to lighten the load on his arm due to a career high season in terms of innings pitched.

Dylan Floro was tasked with the 6th inning, and it didn’t go well. The Brewers notched 6 singles in the inning leading to 5 runs scored as they took a 7-3 lead.

Oliver Ortega started the 7th inning, picking up a couple outs and a couple walks before being removed due to an injury. Cole Sands came in and got the third out in the 7th and also tossed a scoreless 8th inning.

Unfortunately, the Twins offense wasn’t able to get any runs after the 4th inning, leading to a 3-7 loss.

Studs:

Bailey Ober: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

Christian Vázquez: 1-4, 2-run HR

Kyle Farmer: 2-3, R, RBI

Duds:

Dylan Floro: 1.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 K

Matt Wallner: 0-3, 2 K

As a team the Twins only collected 7 hits in 33 at bats (.212), and were 1-4 with RISP.