Game 127: Twins at Brewers

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Brew Crew Ball
Matt is indoctrinating America’s youth in the gospel of Matt “Cement Bones” Wallner, so you once again get me at the helm. I don’t have as good of puns, but I do have a deep and abiding hatred of Joey Gallo, so you’ll have to take that instead.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|BREWERS
|Edouard Julien - DH
|Christian Yelich - LF
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|William Contreras - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Willy Adames - SS
|Max Kepler - RF
|Mark Canha - RF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Andruw Monasterio - 3B
|Kyle Farmer - 2B
|Brice Turang - 2B
|Jordan Luplow - LF
|Victor Caratini - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Tyrone Taylor - CF
|Kenta Maeda - RHP
|Corbin Burnes - RHP
Gooooooo Twins!!
