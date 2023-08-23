 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 127: Twins at Brewers

The Twins try to even their final series with the Brew Crew and stave off an existential crisis.

By Benjamin Jones
/ new
Minnesota Twins v. Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Matt Marton/MLB Photos via Getty Images

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Brew Crew Ball

Matt is indoctrinating America’s youth in the gospel of Matt “Cement Bones” Wallner, so you once again get me at the helm. I don’t have as good of puns, but I do have a deep and abiding hatred of Joey Gallo, so you’ll have to take that instead.

Today's Lineups

TWINS BREWERS
Edouard Julien - DH Christian Yelich - LF
Donovan Solano - 1B William Contreras - DH
Carlos Correa - SS Carlos Santana - 1B
Royce Lewis - 3B Willy Adames - SS
Max Kepler - RF Mark Canha - RF
Ryan Jeffers - C Andruw Monasterio - 3B
Kyle Farmer - 2B Brice Turang - 2B
Jordan Luplow - LF Victor Caratini - C
Michael Taylor - CF Tyrone Taylor - CF
Kenta Maeda - RHP Corbin Burnes - RHP

Gooooooo Twins!!

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...