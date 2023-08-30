Game 134: Guardians at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner

The Twins have a chance to get a series win against their division rival and start to slam the door shut on the division.

Elsewhere, the Twins world is brimming with good news! Buxton is playing center today in St. Paul. Kirilloff is playing as well. Castro should be back shortly after his wife gives birth. Plus there’s a chance to add a number of impact players that the Angels and Yankees just put on waivers to try to save some salary (for more on how that works, see this great article from Fangraphs).

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS TWINS Steven Kwan - DH Edouard Julien - DH Jose Ramirez - 3B Jorge Polanco - 2B Kole Calhoun - 1B Carlos Correa - SS Ramon Laureano - RF Max Kepler - RF Andres Gimenez - 2B Royce Lewis - 3B Will Brennan - LF Matt Wallner - LF Gabriel Arias - SS Ryan Jeffers - C Eric Haase - C Donovan Solano - 1B Myles Straw - CF Joey Gallo - CF Tanner Bibee - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

Topic of the day: Which of the players put on waivers would you most like to see the Twins add?