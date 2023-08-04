After sitting out the St. Louis series with a sore hamstring, Byron Buxton was placed on the IL today. Per MLB Trade Rumors, the team’s plan is to re-evaluate him in two weeks, so even if he’s feeling better by then, he would likely need a rehab stint in St. Paul.

Go ahead and voice your “worst contract EVER” feelings if you need to. Those of us who remember hearing it all before with Joe Mauer may not be interested in hearing it again, however. Don’t take that personally.

Replacing Buxton on the active roster is Jordan Luplow, the outfielder formerly of Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Tampa, Atlanta, and (this time) Toronto.

I don’t know if Luplow is a family man, but I have read that MLB moms just get used to this sort of thing after a while. Kinda like marrying someone who always moves military posts. You have to get the kids registered in new schools, make new local doctor's appointments, etc. That's a lot of stuff to deal with while Dad keeps chasin' that dream.

Luplow’s best season came with Cleveland in 2019, where he slashed a fantastic .276/.372/.551 and played all three outfiled positions (none notably well, although he has a strong throwing arm). His hitting has fallen off precipitously since but I’m sure the 2023 Twins can fix that. Do-Hyoung Park notes that Luplow does platoon against lefties well, which I could have looked up, but didn’t.

Of course this is on top of prized pitcher Joe Ryan moving to the IL after Wednesday’s bombing, and 87 MPH-throwing Dallas Keuchel replacing him for at least one or two starts.

So it’s fine. It’s all fine. (h/t commenter bean5302)