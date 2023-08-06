 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 113: Diamondbacks at Twins

Will a more prestigious Hall be in Joe Mauer’s future?

By Zach Koenig
Arizona Diamondbacks v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: AZ Snake Pit

Last night, Joe Mauer went into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Next year, he’ll be up for an even bigger honor—a potential plaque in Cooperstown. Here’s a sneak peek at my 2024 MLB Hall of Fame ballot for when I am elected to the BBWA this coming year (perhaps this post should be tagged as satire?).

Returning Yes-Votes

  • Todd Helton: I know, I know—Coors Field effect. But I’m not going to blame that on Helton. I can’t leave out a guy with 2,500+ hits, 350+ HR, and a career .953 OPS (133 OPS+).
  • Billy Wagner: The most dominant left-handed closer of all-time and truly only had one sub-par season his entire career.
Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner pitches against
Just nasty from the left side
Photo credit should read MIKE FIALA/AFP via Getty Images
  • Andy Pettitte: My ever-controversial Pettitte vote despite him being a “steroid guy”. Deserving on-field and I respect his forthrightness on PED use while everyone else lied.

Newcomer Boxes Checked

  • Adrian Beltre: A no-doubter—over 3,000 knocks and nearly 500 big flys.
  • David Wright: Didn’t play as long as contemporaries so the numbers aren’t there, but had a 10-year stretch of being one of MLB’s best at the hot corner and good speed/power combo.
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets
Both 3B stalwarts get my vote
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Still Thinking

  • Joe Mauer (looks around nervously): On one hand, I want him in—and hope he does get the call—because he’s Joe Mauer. But my “baseball purist” voice says he is a step (maybe half-step) below the cutoff. A few more solid years at catcher would have sealed the deal.
  • Adrian Gonzalez: Very much like Mauer in that Gonzo had an impressive run with San Diego & Los Angeles, but I view him more as “Captain of the Hall of Very Good”.
(left to right) It was a cold day for baseball as the Dodgers Adrian Gonzalez and Twins Joe Mauer lined up at first base.] Twins vs. Los Angeles, 5/1/14, Target Field. Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune bbisping/startribune.com Adrian Gonzalez, Joe Mauer/ros
Gonzo & Baby MN Jesus share a shiver

Finally, of course, there is the one...the only...Big Sexy himself. Though nothing in Colon’s body of work—besides maybe sticking around forever to collect 247 mound victories—suggests HOF, perhaps a single magical moment is enough...

Anyway, here’s hoping Joe Mauer can celebrate his first full day as a Twins Hall of Famer with a Twins sweep of the Snakes.

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS TWINS
Ketel Marte - 2B Edouard Julien - 2B
Corbin Carroll - CF Carlos Correa - SS
Tommy Pham - DH Max Kepler - RF
Christian Walker - 1B Donovan Solano - 1B
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Matt Wallner - LF
Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Ryan Jeffers - DH
Jake McCarthy - RF Christian Vazquez - C
Nick Ahmed - SS Willi Castro - 3B
Carson Kelly - C Michael Taylor - CF
Zac Gallen - RHP Dallas Keuchel - LHP

