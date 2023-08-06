Game 113: Diamondbacks at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT

Last night, Joe Mauer went into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Next year, he’ll be up for an even bigger honor—a potential plaque in Cooperstown. Here’s a sneak peek at my 2024 MLB Hall of Fame ballot for when I am elected to the BBWA this coming year (perhaps this post should be tagged as satire?).

Returning Yes-Votes

Todd Helton : I know, I know—Coors Field effect. But I’m not going to blame that on Helton. I can’t leave out a guy with 2,500+ hits, 350+ HR, and a career .953 OPS (133 OPS+).

: I know, I know—Coors Field effect. But I’m not going to blame that on Helton. I can’t leave out a guy with 2,500+ hits, 350+ HR, and a career .953 OPS (133 OPS+). Billy Wagner: The most dominant left-handed closer of all-time and truly only had one sub-par season his entire career.

Andy Pettitte: My ever-controversial Pettitte vote despite him being a “steroid guy”. Deserving on-field and I respect his forthrightness on PED use while everyone else lied.

Newcomer Boxes Checked

Adrian Beltre : A no-doubter—over 3,000 knocks and nearly 500 big flys.

: A no-doubter—over 3,000 knocks and nearly 500 big flys. David Wright: Didn’t play as long as contemporaries so the numbers aren’t there, but had a 10-year stretch of being one of MLB’s best at the hot corner and good speed/power combo.

Still Thinking

Joe Mauer (looks around nervously) : On one hand, I want him in—and hope he does get the call—because he’s Joe Mauer. But my “baseball purist” voice says he is a step (maybe half-step) below the cutoff. A few more solid years at catcher would have sealed the deal.

: On one hand, I want him in—and hope he does get the call—because he’s Joe Mauer. But my “baseball purist” voice says he is a step (maybe half-step) below the cutoff. A few more solid years at catcher would have sealed the deal. Adrian Gonzalez: Very much like Mauer in that Gonzo had an impressive run with San Diego & Los Angeles, but I view him more as “Captain of the Hall of Very Good”.

Finally, of course, there is the one...the only...Big Sexy himself. Though nothing in Colon’s body of work—besides maybe sticking around forever to collect 247 mound victories—suggests HOF, perhaps a single magical moment is enough...

Anyway, here’s hoping Joe Mauer can celebrate his first full day as a Twins Hall of Famer with a Twins sweep of the Snakes.