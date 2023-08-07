Game 114: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 5:40 PM Central Time

As the Minnesota Twins’ streaky season continues, they have another opportunity to significantly expand their A.L. Central lead.

The Twins have won four straight games and five of six, on the heels of a five-game losing streak, which followed a span of nine wins in eleven games. The Cleveland Guardians' rough weekend coincided with the Twins’ sweep of the Diamondbacks, allowing the Twins’ division lead to grow to 4.5 games.

Now, the Twins head to Detroit for a four-game set while the Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s another golden opportunity for Rocco Baldelli’s club, to say the least.

Plus, it’s Pablo Day! Pablo Lopez was stingy against the St. Louis Cardinals six days ago and will climb the mound at Comerica Park on Monday night. He’ll be opposed by Joey Wentz, a lefty who the Twins faced twice back in June. In his first appearance against Minnesota, he held the Twins to just two earned runs in six innings but still lost to a Twins’ bullpen game — six pitchers combined to shut the Tigers out. Six days later, Wentz gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings in another Twins win.

With a lefty on the mound for Detroit, Monday night also brings us Jordan Luplow’s first start in a Twins uniform. It also means that Eddie Julien and Matt Wallner aren’t in the lineup.

Enjoy Monday (early) evening baseball!