Tigers 6, Twins 0: A lot of nothing

Offensively, the Twins lineup couldn’t get much working against Eduardo Rodriguez. He went 7 innings, allowing just 4 hits, 3 walks, while striking out 5. José Cisnero and Jason Foley tossed the remaining 2 innings, giving up just a couple hits. The Twins were also 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Tigers got their first run in the 1st when Miguel Cabrera chopped a grounder up the middle and Jorge Polanco threw the ball away, allowing Riley Greene to score from 2nd.

Two more runs came thanks to RBI singles by Javier Baez and Zach McKinstry in the 4th. Those were the only earned runs Twins starter Sonny Gray gave up today, as he tossed 6 innings and struck out 10.

Josh Winder relieved Gray in the 7th, and allowed a solo homer to Jake Rogers to make it 4-0. In the 8th, Zack Short broke the game open with a 2-out 2-run single to make it a 6-0 game, which just so happens to be the final score.

Studs:

Carlos Correa: 2-3, BB

Sonny Gray: 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 10 K

Duds:

Matt Wallner: 0-4, 2 K

Michael A. Taylor: 0-3, 2 K

Christian Vázquez: 0-4