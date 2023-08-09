Game 116: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 5:40 PM

TV: BSN

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys

This was a triumph

We put on a show here: huge success

The start of August spurred us on to action

Target Field baseball:

A win is a must, it’s in our plan

Seems that somehow, yesterday

We let it go to our head

But there’s no sense moaning over every lost game,

Or the next day comes and the result is the same

Get the players on track to our mindset just back

At the start of the month, winning five.

In yesterday’s game, we

Fell in a hole and lost, but how?

Lefty struggles that restart

Don’t thrill me.

They bore me to pieces

We’re through it; we cease to quench the fire

What we’ve earned, we’ve earned because

We strive for happiness too

Many points of data show a number of trends

And a rival hater says division hope ends

But we TWiNkle and glow in applying all we know

To the games when we’re all winning five.

Come on, believe me:

The season’s a blur, a thrilling ride

Maybe we’ll in months to come

Do well too.

Maybe October?

Fandom is stoked; we have a chance.

Still, we have to make it great,

As our excitement is voiced:

Look at us still talking with a game to be played;

Better get out there so nothing more is delayed.

So much merriment in wins, so the tension now begins

From the trend when we were winning five

And we’ll play like we’ve been winning five

There’s fans relying on us winning five

It feels fantastic when we’re winning five

You know we’re trying when we’re winning five

Get in your head that we’ll be winning five,

Winning five,

Winning five.