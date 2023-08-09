Game 116: Twins at Tigers

First Pitch: 5:40 PM
TV: BSN
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys
This was a triumph
We put on a show here: huge success
The start of August spurred us on to action
Target Field baseball:
A win is a must, it’s in our plan
Seems that somehow, yesterday
We let it go to our head
But there’s no sense moaning over every lost game,
Or the next day comes and the result is the same
Get the players on track to our mindset just back
At the start of the month, winning five.
In yesterday’s game, we
Fell in a hole and lost, but how?
Lefty struggles that restart
Don’t thrill me.
They bore me to pieces
We’re through it; we cease to quench the fire
What we’ve earned, we’ve earned because
We strive for happiness too
Many points of data show a number of trends
And a rival hater says division hope ends
But we TWiNkle and glow in applying all we know
To the games when we’re all winning five.
Come on, believe me:
The season’s a blur, a thrilling ride
Maybe we’ll in months to come
Do well too.
Maybe October?
Fandom is stoked; we have a chance.
Still, we have to make it great,
As our excitement is voiced:
Look at us still talking with a game to be played;
Better get out there so nothing more is delayed.
So much merriment in wins, so the tension now begins
From the trend when we were winning five
And we’ll play like we’ve been winning five
There’s fans relying on us winning five
It feels fantastic when we’re winning five
You know we’re trying when we’re winning five
Get in your head that we’ll be winning five,
Winning five,
Winning five.
