Tigers 9, Twins 5: Delay in a manager

Delays, there’s gonna be delays that are gonna throw our pitching off

I find how the ballgame flows now makes the fans want to moan and scoff

I don’t believe it; help me, buddy — make this game restart,

And start it now.

That feat; a fan has left his seat just to jump on the field and run

We all know security is slow, and this game delay’s been far from fun

I don’t believe it; feeling cruddy — take these words to heart,

And listen now:

Technology the catcher is employing;

Technology is breaking, most annoying.

There are many things that I would like to play and do,

But it won’t be now

We’re not playing,

Annoyed at all the slow delaying,

‘Cause after all,

This is blunder ball.

Today we’re coming here to play, but the gaps have thrown us off our game

I find how delays have come now is a pain, but they’re not to blame

I don’t believe that any bloody break will shake our heart,

Not then, not now.

Our offense and our defense aren’t connecting;

Our flaws that might defeat us need correcting.

There are many things that we would like to play and do,

But it won’t be now

We’re not playing,

Annoyed at all the slow delaying,

‘Cause after all,

This is blunder ball.

We’re not saying

The fault is with the slow delaying,

‘Cause after all,

This is blunder ball.

We’re not playing

This game is full of slow delaying

Just let us on the field, we’re praying

We’d better show some better playing

DUDS

SP Bailey Ober: 5 IP, 11 H, 5 R (4 ER)

RP Jordan Balazovic: 2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, error

the PitchCom of C Ryan Jeffers: early malfunctions

that fan who ran onto the field: at least make it interesting

the security guards who tried to tackle the fan who ran onto the field: incredibly bad form

the Detroit Tigers: traded away Michael Lorenzen

STUDS

now-Phillies SP Michael Lorenzen: no-hitter!

(oh)

(you want studs for this game)

(alright)

SS Carlos Correa / 1B Joey Gallo: HR apiece

COTG goes to bean5302 for some relative truths.