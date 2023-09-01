Twins 5, Rangers 1: Fly away, little baseball!

I found out I would be recapping this one in the fifth inning, and figured it would be a nice, easy one, being a one-nothing game. But this is the Twins. We never do anything the nice, easy way.

The only run scored against Joe Ryan, who looks much better when he isn’t injured, was a homer by Corey Seager in the fourth. Ryan ended up striking out seven Rangers, and giving up three total hits in six innings.

Of course, Mad Max Scherzer was even better. He only allowed one hit, and no runs, in his six innings. And he also collected seven strikeouts.

The bullpen battle was much more one-sided. Capt. Jax, Meat Raffle, and the scuffling Jhoan Duran provided scoreless relief for the Twins.

Texas reliever Brock Burke gave up two homers in the seventh, the first was a two-run shot by pinch hitter Jordan Luplow (not a typo) and that was followed by a solo jack for Christian Vasquez. Josh Sborz gave up another dong in the eighth, making the score 5-1 and bringing us all down to Polancoville.

Studs

Joe Ryan

Jordan Luplow

Everyone. Everyone is a stud tonight.

Even you

Duds

NO DUDS. TWINS WIN!

COTG

It’s the end of the season, its Friday night, comments are down, James, come get your trophy — use the good arm.