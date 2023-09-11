Game 144: Rays at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: DRaysBay

The Twins were shut out on Sunday in the series finale against the New York Mets, but they still won two out of three over the weekend and extended their A.L. Central lead to 7.5 games while winning their third series in a row. It was also the first time the Twins had been shut out in exactly a month, which was mildly surprising.

Indeed, the division race is all but over, and the Twins' offense has largely impressed over the past few weeks. Now, the caliber of opponent improves immensely with the 88-56 Rays coming to town.

The Twins will send Sonny Gray and his sparkling 2.98 ERA to the mound. He’ll be opposed by Tyler Glasnow, who, weirdly, has the exact same ERA as Gray.

Minnesota is still without Jorge Polanco (bereavement list), so they’ll have Eddie Julien at second base and slot Donovan Solano in as the designated hitter. Andrew Stevenson will get his second start as a Twin in center field.

Enjoy Monday night baseball!