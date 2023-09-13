Game 146: Rays at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: DRays Bay
No song today, at least for now. Maybe for the recap. Brain is fried as I found out this morning I have COVID for the third time.
This was part of Ben’s thread from Monday, and I’ve got the energy to take out the things that are different, but not the things to put back in. Perhaps you all can fill in the details. All you need is a...
- VERB (PAST TENSE)
- TIME PERIOD
- NOUN
- PLURAL NOUN
- NUMBER
- NUMBER
- TIME PERIOD
- ADJECTIVE
- NUMBER
- VERB (PAST TENSE)
- TIME PERIOD
- ADJECTIVE
- NOUN
- NOUN
- ADVERB
- ADJECTIVE
- NOUN
- PLURAL NOUN
- NOUN
- ADJECTIVE
- COLOR
- VERB (PAST TENSE)
- CELEBRITY
- NOUN
- SAME COLOR
- TIME PERIOD
- NOUN
(ahem)
The Twins were (VERB — PAST TENSE) on (TIME PERIOD) in the series (NOUN) against the (PLURAL NOUN), but they still won (NUMBER) out of (NUMBER) over (TIME PERIOD) and extended their A.L. (ADJECTIVE) lead to (NUMBER) games. It was also the first time the Twins had been (VERB — PAST TENSE) in exactly (TIME PERIOD), which was mildly (ADJECTIVE).
Indeed, the division (NOUN) is all but over, and the Twins’ (NOUN) has (ADVERB) impressed over the past (ADJECTIVE) weeks. Now, the caliber of (NOUN) improves immensely with the (PLURAL NOUN) coming to (NOUN).
The Twins will send (ADJECTIVE) (COLOR) to the mound. He’ll be (VERB — PAST TENSE) by (CELEBRITY), who, weirdly, has the exact same (NOUN) as (SAME COLOR).
Enjoy (TIME PERIOD) (NOUN) baseball!
TODAY'S (PLURAL NOUN)
|(PLURAL NOUN FROM TAMPA BAY)
|(PLURAL NOUN FROM MINNESOTA)
|2 - Yandy Díaz - 1B
|47 - Edouard Julien - 2B
|56 - Randy Arozarena - LF
|11 - Jorge Polanco - DH
|43 - Harold Ramírez - RF
|23 - Royce Lewis - 3B
|17 - Isaac Paredes - DH
|26 - Max Kepler - RF
|25 - Curtis Mead - 3B
|19 - Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|15 - Josh Lowe - CF
|27 - Ryan Jeffers - C
|37 - Osleivis Basabe - 2B
|50 - Willi Castro - CF
|14 - Christian Bethancourt - C
|38 - Matt Wallner - LF
|7 - Vidal Bruján - SS
|12 - Kyle Farmer - SS
|45 - Taj Bradley - RHP
|60 - Dallas Keuchel - LHP
