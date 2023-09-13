Rays 5, Twins 4: Jax and five

This is the second straight game I’ve covered where Griffin Jax gave up a homer that ended up being the deciding run in the game. Ben can’t cover wins, I can’t cover good Jax performances.

How’d we get there?

Due to COVID fatigue, I fell asleep. During my slumber, Dallas Keuchel gave up four runs very quickly, lasting just four innings.

With the Twins down 4-0, Matt Wallner and Kyle Farmer went back to back to halve the deficit.

I woke up in the bottom of the fifth, just in time to see Max Kepler line a two-run triple to the right field corner, tying the score.

Then both teams kept getting men on base and failing to do anything with the opportunity. (Rays 1-13 with RISP, Twins 1-9.)

With two outs and a full count in the top of the ninth, Jax hung a breaking ball and Randy Arozarena clobbered it.

Despite getting a man on in the bottom of the ninth, the Twins couldn’t bring him in, pinch hitter Christian Vázquez striking out in Eddie Julien’s spot in the order to close it.

I’m going back to sleep.

STUDS

LF Matt Wallner / SS Kyle Farmer: solo HR apiece

RF Max Kepler: game-tying two-run triple

RP Dylan Floro / RP Caleb Thielbar: clean relief inning each

DUDS

RP Griffin Jax: gave up the game-winning HR

SP Dallas Keuchel: 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R

lineup as a whole: 5-33, 11 Ks

Comment of the Game goes to James Fillmore for an appropriate (and proper) rant about people who refuse to protect themselves and others from COVID.