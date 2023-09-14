Game 147: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 6:40

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Hello it’s me, I’m back after roughly 20 years of no games on Thursdays. Are you ready to watch your first place Minnesota Twins take on the 90 loss having White Sox who are somehow not last place in this hilarious division? What a time to be alive in the Midwest.

Am I the only one who kinda wants the Twins to start losing like every game so they win the division below .500 and everyone gets mad?