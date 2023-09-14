 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 147: Twins at White Sox

One of the games of all time

By Tawny Jarvi
First Pitch: 6:40
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Hello it’s me, I’m back after roughly 20 years of no games on Thursdays. Are you ready to watch your first place Minnesota Twins take on the 90 loss having White Sox who are somehow not last place in this hilarious division? What a time to be alive in the Midwest.

Am I the only one who kinda wants the Twins to start losing like every game so they win the division below .500 and everyone gets mad?

Today's Lineups

TWINS WHITE SOX
Edouard Julien - DH Tim Anderson - SS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF
Max Kepler - RF Luis Robert - CF
Royce Lewis - 3B Eloy Jimenez - DH
Alex Kirilloff - 1B Yoan Moncada - 3B
Willi Castro - CF Andrew Vaughn - 1B
Matt Wallner - LF Gavin Sheets - RF
Kyle Farmer - SS Lenyn Sosa - 2B
Christian Vazquez - C Korey Lee - C
Kenta Maeda - RHP Jose Urena - RHP

