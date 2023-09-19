 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 152: Twins at Reds

Kenta Maeda and the Twins take on the Reds.

By SooFoo Fan
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

First pitch: 5:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Red Reporter

Today's Lineups

TWINS REDS
Edouard Julien - 2B Jonathan India - 2B
Jorge Polanco - DH TJ Friedl - CF
Royce Lewis - 3B Spencer Steer - LF
Max Kepler - RF Jake Fraley - DH
Willi Castro - CF Tyler Stephenson - C
Alex Kirilloff - 1B Joey Votto - 1B
Ryan Jeffers - C Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 3B
Matt Wallner - LF Elly De La Cruz - SS
Kyle Farmer - SS Will Benson - RF
Kenta Maeda - RHP Ben Lively - RHP

