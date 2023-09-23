Filed under: Game 155: Angels at Twins I’M UP! I’m up. By Brandon Brooks Sep 23, 2023, 1:49pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 155: Angels at Twins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports First Pitch: 1:10 pm CDT TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN Any good hangover lineup deserves a good hangover preview. GO TWINS GO! COURTESY: Baseball Savant (click to expand!) More From Twinkie Town Angels 1, Twins 0: The Hangover (2009) Twins 8, Angels 6: CENTRAL CHAMPS Game CLIV: Anaheim @ Twins Royce Lewis Injury Update; Evaluating Potential Replacements Royce Lewis is putting out Kirby Puckett vibes Twins 5, Reds 3: Greene with Envy Loading comments...
Loading comments...