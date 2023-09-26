Twins 11, A’s 3: Matt Wallner’s grand slam propels Twins to victory

On a rainy Tuesday night in a meaningless game Matt Wallner absolutely destroyed a baseball. With the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the 1st, Wallner crushed an inside pitch 463 feet to right center for a grand slam. I’m not even sure where or if this ball landed, despite video evidence. That came after a bases loaded walk by Kyle Farmer, and gave the Twins a 5-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Bailey Ober, who went 5 innings and gave up just 2 hits while striking out 8.

In the 5th, Alex Kirilloff added 2 more on a homer just over the left field wall to make it a 7-0 game.

Chris Paddack made his return to the team tonight in the 6th, allowing a single but then striking out 3 in a row. His 7th inning was not as great, allowing a 2-run homer to Seth Brown, then an RBI double to Jordan Diaz.

Ahead just 7-3 now in the bottom of the 7th, the Twins lineup answered with 4 runs, highlighted by Christian Vazquez’s bases clearing 3-run double.

Griffin Jax tossed a clean 8th, and then Brock Stewart made his return, striking out 2 on his way to a scoreless 9th. Getting Stewart and Paddack back as the playoffs begin is a huge add to the bullpen.

Studs:

Matt Wallner: 1-3, BB, Grand Salami

Donovan Solano: 4-4, BB

Alex Kirilloff: 1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Bailey Ober: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 8 K

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!