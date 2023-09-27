Twins 6, A’s 4: A’s in the hole

It was a beautiful game, the lights beamed down,

We couldn’t wait to go on, we were thrivin’.

A’s went down, Ed and Max were swingin’,

Lots of fun today, we’re arrivin’.

Yeah, we’re runnin’ town and team; our victory is guaranteed,

Offense hot and quickening, ever extendin’ our lead,

Runnin’ town and team.

It felt so good, the cheering was audible,

Went on a roll with eager eyes.

Our batsmen jelled, relievers were laudable,

Still our final goal — the final prize.

Yeah, we’re runnin’ town and team; our victory is guaranteed,

Pitching movement sickening, ever defendin’ our lead,

Runnin’ town and team.

Fight is on, we’ve got a spark,

We had to settle down and make a climb.

There’s always good when we’re in the park,

We’ll win it all — you’ll see in time.

Yeah, we’re runnin’ town and team; our victory is guaranteed,

Each opponent chickening, never ascendin’ to lead,

Runnin’ town and team.

Yeah, we’re runnin’ town and team; a Series win’s guaranteed,

Fans’ excitement thickening, ever unbendin’ we bleed,

Runnin’ town and team.

STUDS

RF Max Kepler: 4-4

DH Ryan Jeffers: 1-3, game-tying 2-run HR

2B Edouard Julien: 2-4, HR

PH-RF Trevor Larnach: 1-1, go-ahead RBI 2B

bullpen over the last 4 innings (RPs Emilio Pagán, Jhoan Duran, Dallas Keuchel, and Griffin Jax): combined 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

DUDS

NO DUDS TWIMS WIM!!!!

Comment of the Game goes to jjjam for observing Christian Vázquez’s confidence.

WIM TOMORROW TOO TWIMS!!!!