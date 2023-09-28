 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 159: Athletics at Twins

A game in which players simply try not to get injured

By Tawny Jarvi
Oakland Athletics v Minnesota Twins Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

First Pitch: 12:10
Reversed Pitch: 12:10 but on rewind.
Thirst Pitch: My DMs
Cursed Pitch: Last 18 Playoff Games
Wurst Pitch: Also my DMs
Fred Durst Pitch: 12: 10 (Air Raid Vehicle)
Worst Pitch: TBD
TV: FSNO
Radio: The usual suspects

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS TWINS
Ryan Noda - 1B Edouard Julien - DH
Zack Gelof - 2B Willi Castro - 3B
Brent Rooker - RF Donovan Solano - 2B
Seth Brown - DH Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Shea Langeliers - C Matt Wallner - LF
JJ Bleday - LF Ryan Jeffers - C
Aledmys Diaz - 3B Trevor Larnach - RF
Nick Allen - SS Kyle Farmer - SS
Lawrence Butler - CF Michael Taylor - CF
Luis Medina - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

