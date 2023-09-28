Game 159: Athletics at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10
Reversed Pitch: 12:10 but on rewind.
Thirst Pitch: My DMs
Cursed Pitch: Last 18 Playoff Games
Wurst Pitch: Also my DMs
Fred Durst Pitch: 12: 10 (Air Raid Vehicle)
Worst Pitch: TBD
TV: FSNO
Radio: The usual suspects
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|TWINS
|Ryan Noda - 1B
|Edouard Julien - DH
|Zack Gelof - 2B
|Willi Castro - 3B
|Brent Rooker - RF
|Donovan Solano - 2B
|Seth Brown - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Shea Langeliers - C
|Matt Wallner - LF
|JJ Bleday - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Aledmys Diaz - 3B
|Trevor Larnach - RF
|Nick Allen - SS
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Lawrence Butler - CF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Luis Medina - RHP
|Sonny Gray - RHP
