Game 137: Twins at Rangers

First Pitch: 1:35 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Know Thine Enemy: Lone Star Ball

Though I am not composing this thread from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, I am here indoors (thankfully) this afternoon watching the Minnesota Twins battle the Texas Rangers.

Back in May of 2015, I caught some Twins/Rangers action when play was at Globe Life Park (Byron Buxton’s first Twins game!). A few pics from that experience...

Grid View









Besides the hoedown immediately following the 7th Inning Stretch, my overriding memory of the experience is Aaron Hicks committing an atrocious error to allow Texas to defeat our beloved visitors.

I loved that stadium and couldn’t believe they were getting a new one in 2020—but then again I didn’t have to sit outside 81 times each Arlington summer. Opening the new field in that fan-less season must have been brutal, so it is actually nice—when not playing our boys, of course—to see them thriving (especially at the expense of the Houston Astros).

I’ll be representing Twins Territory for y’all (oh no—I’m starting to talk like the locals!) today, Twinkie Town, so again some unseen Internet force (please not AI, please not AI...) will compose today’s recap.