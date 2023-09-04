Game 138: Twins at Guardians

After losing two of three games to Cleveland in a three-game home series last week, the Minnesota Twins have one last shot at gaining some real separation between themselves and the Guardians in the A.L. Central division standings.

The Twins open a three-game set in Cleveland on Labor Day evening as Pablo Lopez climbs the hill opposite new Guardian/old enemy Lucas Giolito.

Minnesota is coming off an exciting series victory in Arlington, albeit a bit unfulfilling given the way that Sunday’s game ended up. Cleveland won two out of three over the weekend as well, leaving the Twins’ division lead at five games entering the early-week series.

Giolito will be making his Guardians debut after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, for whom he put up a 6.89 ERA in six starts after he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox. For the season Giolito was mostly effective for the Sox, although his performance over the past year-plus has been a bit underwhelming given how good he was from 2019 to 2021.

Lopez has been his solid self over his last few starts, including giving up three earned runs over six innings against these Guardians last time out. Enjoy the game!