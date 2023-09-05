Twins 8, Guardians 3: Late rally lifts Twins to victory

A walk by Royce Lewis followed by an RBI double by Max Kepler got the Twins on the board in the top of the 1st. Then Carlos Correa hit an RBI single to give Sonny Gray a nice 2-0 lead before he even started pitching.

In the top of the 2nd, Jorge Polanco had a chance with runners at 2nd and 3rd and 2 outs, but lined out to right field to end the threat. In the 3rd, Bo Naylor tied the game on a 2-run homer to right-center field.

In the top of the 4th, Donovan Solano and Matt Wallner hit the ball hard but to the wrong location for outs. In the top of the 5th, more bad luck followed as a would-be home run by Jorge Polanco was ruled a double and upheld on a review. Later, with the bases load, Solano hit a 100mph grounder for an out to end the inning.

The Guardians took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 5th thanks to a sac-fly by Myles Straw. Christian Vazquez was sick of the bad luck and poked one over the right field wall against Matt Moore to tie the game in the top of the 6th. Later, Lewis and Polanco had a chance to break the tie with runners on 2nd and 3rd but they both struck out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 6th, a single, a lineout, and a single put runners on the corners for the Guardians. Sonny was able to work his way out of it, though with a strikeout and a lineout, keeping the game tied. That would be it for Sonny tonight, as his final line was: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Vazquez led the top of the 8th with a single, and Willi Castro followed with a double to put runners on 2nd and 3rd with no outs. After Kyle Farmer struck out, Polanco broke the 3-3 tie with a sac fly RBI, scoring Joey Gallo from third (Gallo pinch ran for Vazquez). Later, a wild pitch with the bases loaded scored Castro, and then Correa was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. Solano broke the game open with a bases clearing triple to make it an 8-3 game. It was a liner to center that Myles Straw missed and it rolled to the wall.

Caleb Thielbar tossed a scoreless 8th, and Emilio Pagan did the same in the 9th, giving us an 8-3 final. That gives the Twins a 7 game lead in the division over Cleveland.

Studs:

Donovan Solano: 2-5, 3B, 3 RBI

Christian Vazquez: 2-2, HR, 2 BB

Willi Castro: 2-4, 2B

Royce Lewis: 1-3, 2 BB

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!