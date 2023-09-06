Game 140: Twin at Guardians

First pitch: 12:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner
Time to put the Guardians out of their misery. Complete the sweep and the division is all but wrapped up. Of note today: Edouard Julien gets his first career MLB start at first base, signaling we are once again moving closer to leaving Joey Gallo in the dust.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|GUARDIANS
|Edouard Julien - 1B
|Steven Kwan - DH
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Kole Calhoun - 1B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Matt Wallner - DH
|Gabriel Arias - SS
|Willi Castro - LF
|Will Brennan - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Myles Straw - CF
|Andrew Stevenson - CF
|Cam Gallagher - C
|Joe Ryan - RHP
|Gavin Williams - RHP
Let’s win Twins!
