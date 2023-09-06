Game 140: Twin at Guardians

First pitch: 12:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Covering the Corner

Time to put the Guardians out of their misery. Complete the sweep and the division is all but wrapped up. Of note today: Edouard Julien gets his first career MLB start at first base, signaling we are once again moving closer to leaving Joey Gallo in the dust.

Today's Lineups TWINS GUARDIANS Edouard Julien - 1B Steven Kwan - DH Jorge Polanco - 2B Jose Ramirez - 3B Royce Lewis - 3B Kole Calhoun - 1B Max Kepler - RF Ramon Laureano - RF Carlos Correa - SS Andres Gimenez - 2B Matt Wallner - DH Gabriel Arias - SS Willi Castro - LF Will Brennan - LF Ryan Jeffers - C Myles Straw - CF Andrew Stevenson - CF Cam Gallagher - C Joe Ryan - RHP Gavin Williams - RHP

Let’s win Twins!