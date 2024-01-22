Monday Morning Minnesota: The Bitter Cold Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- John Foley looks at the analytics behind Edouard Julien’s swing and why it’s juuuuust right.
- Zach Koenig takes us back to 1984 and a wacky and wild .500 season.
- With Hall of Fame voting results about to revealed tomorrow, Brandon Brooks asks the important question, “Should Joe Mauer be a Hall of Famer?”
- James Fillmore attempts to discern the true champion of baseball with the “All-Time Playoff Smackdown” - Round 1, Fight!
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Cody Schoenmann at Twins Daily looks at a splashy free-agent target for the Twins, Rhys Hoskins.
- Lou Hennessey at Zone Coverage explains why the Twins don’t need to move Kyle Farmer.
- Jake Crumpler at Pitcher List provides a bit of analysis on why Max Kepler might be a good fit on your fantasy baseball team in 2024.
In the World of Baseball:
- Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed tomorrow, January 23rd. Beyond the aforementioned Joe Mauer, other players who have the best chance to hear their names enshrined in Cooperstown include Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Billy Wagner.
- The Los Angeles Angels and reliever Robert Stephenson have signed a three-year deal, with $33 million guaranteed.
- The Houston Astros and reliever Josh Hader agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract with no money deferred. This is not the biggest contract given to a reliever, but it is the highest “present-day value” contract given, as Edwin Diaz’s $102 million deal last year contained some deferrals that dropped the present-day value down to $93 million.
- Matt Carpenter returned to the St. Louis Cardinals for potentially one last dance on a one-year deal. Carpenter has had a few interesting years since leaving the Cards in 2022 but has failed to maintain any consistency over an entire season.
Loading comments...