Monday Morning Minnesota: The Bitter Cold Edition

After a week of single-digit temperature, is the Twins hot stove ready?

By JohnKe
Rawlings Gold Glove Award Dinner Photo by Corey Sipkin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:


Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

In the World of Baseball:

  • Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed tomorrow, January 23rd. Beyond the aforementioned Joe Mauer, other players who have the best chance to hear their names enshrined in Cooperstown include Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Billy Wagner.
  • The Los Angeles Angels and reliever Robert Stephenson have signed a three-year deal, with $33 million guaranteed.
  • The Houston Astros and reliever Josh Hader agreed to a five-year, $95 million contract with no money deferred. This is not the biggest contract given to a reliever, but it is the highest “present-day value” contract given, as Edwin Diaz’s $102 million deal last year contained some deferrals that dropped the present-day value down to $93 million.
  • Matt Carpenter returned to the St. Louis Cardinals for potentially one last dance on a one-year deal. Carpenter has had a few interesting years since leaving the Cards in 2022 but has failed to maintain any consistency over an entire season.

