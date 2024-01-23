Joe Mauer: First Ballot Hall of Famer

Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer has officially been selected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown as a first ballot selection. Mauer becomes only the third catcher ever to make the Hall of Fame on his first try, joining Johnny Bench and Ivan Rodriguez as the only players to have that distinction. Mauer made the Hall by only four votes, with a final percentage of 76.1%.



Mauer’s career will go down as one of the best in MLB history by a catcher. His 55.3 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is 7th all time among catchers, and the six men who rank ahead of him are all Hall of Famers already. Additionally, Mauer was one of the best catchers of all time in the batter’s box. To put it into a bit of perspective, Joe finished his career with three batting titles, and all other catchers in MLB history combined have four. Without even spending his entire career at the position, Mauer performed so well as a catcher that he has earned the title of one of the best backstops ever.



This is a special day in Twins history. Joe Mauer has, quite fittingly, become the seventh Twin to make the Baseball Hall of Fame. He spent his entire career with his hometown team, and now he is officially not only recognized as one of the best Twins ever, but one of the best baseball players ever.

Well played, Mauer.