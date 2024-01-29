Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Joe Mauer is a Hall of Famer” Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- We’re currently on round 13 of the Twinkie Town list of the Greatest Minnesota Twins.
- John Foley evaluates Carlos Correa’s process and why it should lead to better results.
- In case you were blissfully unaware of baseball news last week, Joe Mauer was named a Hall of Famer!
- Ben Jones takes a look at top prospect Emmanual Rodriguez and what 2024 may mean for his future career prospects.
- Zach Koenig takes a look back to 1994 and what was happening in Twins Territory.
- We’ve got more video game baseball showdowns, specifically between the Twins and the Evil Empire Yankees, thanks to James Fillmore.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Gleeman and the Geek held their annual live podcast at Twins Daily’s Winter Meltdown stage and were joined by Louie Varland and Matt Wallner.
- Max Kappel at Zone Coverage looks at the analytics behind the Twins’ starting rotation fastballs.
- Vincent Ginardi at Pitcher List provides his list of the top 20 prospects in the Twins organization.
- The Twins hot stove yielded a few transactions, as the Twins claimed Bubba Thompson off waivers and signed Caleb Boushley to a minor league deal.
- At TwinsFest, Byron Buxton pronounced himself ready to come back this season and play in centerfield, per Betsy Helfand at the Pioneer Press
In the World of Baseball:
- Along with Joe Mauer, Adrián Beltré and Todd Helton were also voted into the Hall of Fame. Beltré and Mauer were both on the ballot for the first time, while Helton was on the ballot for his sixth time. In addition, longtime Tigers manager Jim Leyland will be joining the hall as he was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.
- The Tigers signed top prospect Colt Keith to a six-year, $28.6 million deal before he even saw a major league field. He’s expected to be the Opening Day second baseman for Detroit.
- Hector Neris and the Chicago Cubs have agreed on a one-year, $9 million deal.
- Adam Frazier and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, although there are certain options that could increase the value.
- David Robertson and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a one-year deal, likely in the $11-12 million range, which is pending a physical.
- Joc Pederson and the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed a deal, although details are not available yet as the team has not confirmed the contract.
- Rhys Hoskins, coming back from a left ACL tear in 2023, signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, with an opt-out after the first year.
