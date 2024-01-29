 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Joe Mauer is a Hall of Famer” Edition

Minnesota has thawed out early this year to celebrate

By JohnKe
JON RATHBUN / Herkimer Times Telegram / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:


Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

  • Gleeman and the Geek held their annual live podcast at Twins Daily’s Winter Meltdown stage and were joined by Louie Varland and Matt Wallner.
  • Max Kappel at Zone Coverage looks at the analytics behind the Twins’ starting rotation fastballs.
  • Vincent Ginardi at Pitcher List provides his list of the top 20 prospects in the Twins organization.
  • The Twins hot stove yielded a few transactions, as the Twins claimed Bubba Thompson off waivers and signed Caleb Boushley to a minor league deal.
  • At TwinsFest, Byron Buxton pronounced himself ready to come back this season and play in centerfield, per Betsy Helfand at the Pioneer Press

In the World of Baseball:

  • Along with Joe Mauer, Adrián Beltré and Todd Helton were also voted into the Hall of Fame. Beltré and Mauer were both on the ballot for the first time, while Helton was on the ballot for his sixth time. In addition, longtime Tigers manager Jim Leyland will be joining the hall as he was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.
  • The Tigers signed top prospect Colt Keith to a six-year, $28.6 million deal before he even saw a major league field. He’s expected to be the Opening Day second baseman for Detroit.
  • Hector Neris and the Chicago Cubs have agreed on a one-year, $9 million deal.
  • Adam Frazier and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal, although there are certain options that could increase the value.
  • David Robertson and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a one-year deal, likely in the $11-12 million range, which is pending a physical.
  • Joc Pederson and the Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed a deal, although details are not available yet as the team has not confirmed the contract.
  • Rhys Hoskins, coming back from a left ACL tear in 2023, signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, with an opt-out after the first year.

