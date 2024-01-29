Twins trade Jorge Polanco to Mariners

He made his debut as a high-A call-up.

He stroked an RBI single as the American League’s starting shortstop in the 2019 All-Star Game.

His face looks like the Argentinian flag’s sun.

He has spent nearly half his life with the Minnesota Twins’ franchise, signing as a 16-year-old international amateur free agent.

And now, like Bob Irsay smuggling the Colts out of Baltimore under the dim light of a waning crescent moon, Polancoville too is moving west.

Jeff Passan was first with the news:

The Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a trade that will send second baseman Jorge Polanco to Seattle, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 30, 2024

News quickly dropped that the Twins would receive four players in return; fans did not have long to speculate before the full return dropped.

MLB righties Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa along with prospects OF Gabriel Gonzalez and RHP Darren Bowen is the four player return for Polanco, per sources. Believe cash is also involved. https://t.co/GQDKtwaogh — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) January 30, 2024

In order:

DeSclafani provides rotation depth. He’s a 10-year veteran with a career 4.20 ERA. Hasn’t pitched a single speedball for the Mariners as they acquired him this offseason from San Francisco in the Robbie Ray trade; as Seattle sent Minnesota cash to offset his salary (per Rosenthal), now they don’t have to worry about it.

Topa, a reliever who exploded with a 2.61 ERA in his first full season (at 32!) across 75 games pitched, should more than offset the departure of Emilio Pagán. MLB Pitch Profiler is particularly high on Topa’s STUFF+:

Newest Twins RP Justin Topa boasted a 2.61 ERA in 69.0 IP last season. 21.9% strikeout rate is a bit low but is offset by his lower walk rate (6.5%).



Topa is also a Stuff+ MONSTER coming in at 117. That puts him behind Duran (130) and tied with Jax (117) for best in the Twins… pic.twitter.com/HfmIFrK9YK — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) January 30, 2024

Gonzalez, whom MLB.com ranks as the league’s 79th-best prospect entering 2024, is best summed up as “really raw contact guy with great ceiling.” He’s risen fast and young; his batting average is already very much there, but other tools haven’t developed as quickly. He’s immediately a guy to watch highly in the Twins’ minor league system.

Brown is a starting prospect, old for an A-ball guy at 23 with a fairly-unspectacular 2.36-to-1 K/BB ratio and 3.88 ERA. But who knows? Guys somehow come out of nowhere; any OOTP player will tell you that.

As for Polanco, he’s on his way to Seattle.

So one last time.

HIP HIP...

JORGE!!!!