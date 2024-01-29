 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twins trade Jorge Polanco to Mariners

The infield is slightly barer.

By Matt Monitto
Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Four
Just like schoolyard rhymes, second was the best.
Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

He made his debut as a high-A call-up.

He stroked an RBI single as the American League’s starting shortstop in the 2019 All-Star Game.

His face looks like the Argentinian flag’s sun.

He has spent nearly half his life with the Minnesota Twins’ franchise, signing as a 16-year-old international amateur free agent.

And now, like Bob Irsay smuggling the Colts out of Baltimore under the dim light of a waning crescent moon, Polancoville too is moving west.

Jeff Passan was first with the news:

News quickly dropped that the Twins would receive four players in return; fans did not have long to speculate before the full return dropped.

In order:

  • DeSclafani provides rotation depth. He’s a 10-year veteran with a career 4.20 ERA. Hasn’t pitched a single speedball for the Mariners as they acquired him this offseason from San Francisco in the Robbie Ray trade; as Seattle sent Minnesota cash to offset his salary (per Rosenthal), now they don’t have to worry about it.
  • Topa, a reliever who exploded with a 2.61 ERA in his first full season (at 32!) across 75 games pitched, should more than offset the departure of Emilio Pagán. MLB Pitch Profiler is particularly high on Topa’s STUFF+:
  • Gonzalez, whom MLB.com ranks as the league’s 79th-best prospect entering 2024, is best summed up as “really raw contact guy with great ceiling.” He’s risen fast and young; his batting average is already very much there, but other tools haven’t developed as quickly. He’s immediately a guy to watch highly in the Twins’ minor league system.
  • Brown is a starting prospect, old for an A-ball guy at 23 with a fairly-unspectacular 2.36-to-1 K/BB ratio and 3.88 ERA. But who knows? Guys somehow come out of nowhere; any OOTP player will tell you that.

As for Polanco, he’s on his way to Seattle.

So one last time.

HIP HIP...

JORGE!!!!

