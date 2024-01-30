Greatest Minnesota Twins: The Twinkie Town Definitive List (Round 14)

Rounds 1-13 Results:

After 12 rounds of voting where the winner always prevailed by a solid margin, we have our first photo finish! Upon jockeying back-and-forth all week, the Brad Radke vs. Joe Nathan duel ended, fittingly, with the closer taking the final bow.

After Tony LaRussa’s inning-by-inning bullpen blueprint was born in the 80s and gave rise to the one-inning closer (along with the “save”), such became the late-inning model of choice for decades. While Dennis Eckersley, Mariano Rivera, & Trevor Hoffman (plus Billy Wagner from the port-side) perfected the one-out save, Joe Nathan’s peak wasn’t far behind.

Possessing dominant velocity and a multi-pitch mix (rare for a stopper), Nathan electrified Metrodome crowds and was as close to a sure-bet with a ninth inning lead as could be offered. Personally, he was a favorite of mine—so much so that my first blogging attempt was an MLB-hosted site titled “The Closer”—and a memory I cherish is my aunt getting me a navy blue #36 jersey as a college graduation gift in 2008.

The next entry: The first ace in franchise history.

Round 14:

Brad Radke

For his first six MN seasons, Radke pitched for cellar-dwelling Twins clubs. That didn’t stop him from being staff ace, even racking up 20 wins in 1997 and finishing 3rd in AL Cy Young voting. From 2001-2006, #22 was reliability personified on much stronger squads. It wasn’t always pretty—the propensity for first-inning runs and gopher balls limited his ceiling—but his pinpoint control and maddening changeup made fools of MLB’s prodigious sluggers. In terms of career bWAR of any player wearing a Twins uniform, only Carew, Killebrew, Mauer, Puckett, & Blyleven eclipse him.

Chuck Knoblauch

One could make an argument that no Twin had a better initial foray into MLB—all things considered—than Chuck Knoblauch. As a rookie in 1991, the 2B-man played 151 games to the tune of 636 PA, .281 BA, 25 SB, AL Rookie of the Year Award winner & a World Series ring. For the next 7 seasons, Knobby would average .306 BA, 115 OPS+, & 40 SB. His monster 1996 season—.341 BA, 143 OPS+, 14 3B, 45 SB—represented his zenith in a Twins uniform.

Jim Perry

From 1963-1972, Jim Perry was the ultimate swingman pitcher in an era where bullpen specialization was nonexistent. He had a few seasons strictly starting, a few primarily in relief, but mostly he was an equal-opportunity everyman. Perry’s average line from those years: 14-10, 204 IP, 3.16 ERA, 113 ERA+, 1.20 WHIP. There were also flashes of brilliance, as evidenced by his 1970 Cy Young Award and 3rd-place finish in 1969. Fellow moundsman Bert Blyleven continuously gave Perry the lion’s share of the credit for mentoring his teenaged Dutchman self and shaping his eventual Hall of Fame career.

Bob Allison

Having already been established—1959 AL Rookie of the Year—as a fearsome slugger in Washington, Bob Allison made the Minnesota move as a fully-formed phenom. As solid a batsman as they come, a typical Allison season from 1961-1965 resembled 606 PA, 30 HR, 92 RBI, .871 OPS, 135 OPS+. Though not necessarily known for glove work, Allison’s catch-and-slide in the 1965 World Series is a franchise web gem. After being diagnosed with ataxia—a brain atrophy condition—in the 1980s, he and his family began the Bob Allison Ataxia Research Center at the University of Minnesota that still operates today.

Camilo Pascual

Considering that Camilo Pascual’s first seven MLB seasons with the Washington Senators were nothing to write home about—57-84, 4.04 ERA, 97 ERA+—it is amazing he makes this poll series at all. But the train ride west to Minnesota revitalized the curveball specialist. His next six years (1961-1966) in Twins Territory: 80-51, 3.17 ERA, 121 ERA+. Camilo notched two 20-win seasons, 4 200+ K campaigns, and was a perennial All-Star wearing the TC cap.