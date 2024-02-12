Monday Morning Minnesota: The “Baseball Season Has Officially Started” Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- John Foley helps us understand what goes into pitching stuff models.
- With the end of the football season yesterday, Zach Koenig provides a few “baseball-adjacent” Super Bowl thoughts.
- It’s the big 5-0 for the Rival Roundup, courtesy of Brandon Brooks.
- This is what you all have been waiting for - James Fillmore brings us the classic player video game ultimate World Series showdown.
- Former first-round pick Nick Gordon was traded to Miami for lefty reliever Steven Okert.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Cody Christie at Twins Daily tries to predict the Twins’ Top 5 prospects in 2026.
- CJ Baumgartners explains how Trevor Larnach can be integral to the Twins’ future plans.
- The Twins and Diamond Sports Group officially announced a one-year extension to their broadcast rights deal, which had expired last season. Unfortunately, blackout restrictions will continue to be a thing in 2024.
- Dan Hayes at The Athletic answers some important questions before spring training starts.
In the World of Baseball:
- Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros agreed to a five-year extension, reportedly guaranteed $125 million to the 33-year-old second baseman. Altuve dealt with injuries last year, but after coming back healthy, he was electric, finishing the year with a .311 average and a .915 OPS.
- Clayton Kershaw is officially a Dodger for 2024 season. The deal is for one year, with an additional player option for 2025. Kershaw underwent surgery to repair his left shoulder a few weeks after the 2023 season ended and will look to return mid-season.
- Corey Kluber announced his retirement after an illustrious 13-year career. The two-time Cy Young winner last pitched for the Red Sox in 2023 and finishes his career with a 116-77 record, a 3.44 ERA, and a 1.129 WHIP.
