You may remember the 2005 movie Fever Pitch, the rom-com which asks, “can a dedicated Red Sox fan prioritize True Love over being a True Fan?” (Since it’s a rom-com, the answer is “yes, in the end.”)

If you liked Fever Pitch, I’m here to recommend the original film it was based on... you might like the original better.

If you didn’t like Fever Pitch, you will definitely like the original movie better.

And if you never saw Fever Pitch, you might enjoy the original even if you don’t like sports movies and/or rom-coms. (It’s not a sports movie, and not really a rom-com, more of a drama with funny moments.)

The original is a 1997 English film starring Colin Firth and Ruth Gemmell, as a couple whose relationship is stalled by Firth’s obsession with soccer. It’s also called Fever Pitch; in English soccer, “pitch” refers to the field of play.

It’s loosely based on Nick Hornby’s 1992 memoir Fever Pitch: A Fan’s Life. You’ve likely seen at least one other movie based on a Hornby book; the very good About A Boy and very great High Fidelity are adapted from Hornby’s novels.

The book Fever Pitch is about the ups and many, many downs of being passionately invested in the fate of one sports team. When Hornby wrote it, his team (Arsenal, the famed soccer squad from North London) was stuck in a long funk, and just on the verge of becoming a top team again. (And before they were bought by an American billionaire who became a billionaire by marrying a Wal-Mart heiress. This man also owns an NBA team, an NHL team, and somehow two NFL teams, but no baseball team. Guess he doesn't like baseball.)

Hornby nails what it’s like to take a team’s successes and failures personally, as a reflection on yourself. When the team wins, it bodes well for your immediate hopes in life, and vice versa — if you fail at something, or suffer immense disappointment about something, it means the team will probably choke at a crucial moment, too.

And Hornby realizes this is completely irrational. He knows it comes from childhood experiences, where going to Arsenal games gave him a sense of closeness to his family that he didn't always feel. And how feeling like a part of the frequently-disappointed fanbase is real, but not as real as loved ones and friends can be.

If you’ve seen the 2005 Fever Pitch, you’ll know that its story is much more simplistic than that. It’s how the main Red Sox fan character needs to realize his fandom is immature, that it’s blocking his path to checking off the Next Achievement Of Impressive Adulthood. (In a similar 2005 movie, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, the main character has to make a breakthrough by selling his collectable toys.)

A friend of mine recently wrote me that this isn’t really what Hornby was getting at. He said, “‘the reason to grow up isn’t to “get with it,” or anything like that. It’s because if you don’t grow up and take on responsibilities, then others can’t rely on you, and thus you miss out on an important aspect of the human experience, which is to be needed and valued by others.”’

That’s closer to the 1997 Fever Pitch film, and not surprisingly so, since Hornby wrote that screenplay himself. (It was his first; he’d later do fine screenplays based on other people’s writing, like 2015’s Brooklyn.)

On The Movies

Your enjoyment of the 2005 movie will probably depend on how much you tolerate the “adults who giggle at their own cuteness like teenagers” act of Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore.

It’s not for me. I can put up with it a little in Barrymore, because I’ve never known a woman like that. I have known men like that, I found them more manipulative than charming, and so I don’t care for Fallon’s schtick. (Neither, apparently, do the staff on his TV show.)

As to the plot, I barely remember it. I do remember that Barrymore played a go-getting high-powered Boston corporate executive, and Fallon played an elementary schoolteacher. Both roles struck me as... a bit of a reach? (Could you imagine Jimmy Fallon in charge of keeping 20 kids safe on a field trip? He’d be too busy making silly faces to notice the quiet kid climbing into the zoo's lion pit.)

The 1997 Fever Pitch makes both Colin Firth and Ruth Gemmell middle-school teachers, and yes, I would trust either one with kids. In one scene, Firth is coaching soccer, and a player makes a crucial mistake. Firth asks him, would you rather have that mistake back or have Arsenal win the big game tomorrow? Naturally, the kid would prefer Arsenal win, and immediately feels less awful about the mistake.

Firth gives a great performance. Everyone does, but his character is the focus. When Gemmell, as the girlfriend who doesn’t know soccer at all, manages to learn quite a bit quite quickly (they’re both highly literate, intelligent people), Firth is slightly ticked at how well she understands the game and its nuances. Sure, she can root for Arsenal now, but she hasn’t suffered for Arsenal.

That’s petty. Yet you can see his weird logic; if she thinks all there is to fandom is knowing a lot about the game, and not enduring multiple heartbreaks, what else about him will she never understand? Obviously, part of him wants to push her away for fear of getting hurt. At least when Arsenal breaks his heart, it isn’t personal. (Except, in his mind, it sort of is!)

The scene that’ll ring true for any sports superfan is Firth watching Arsenal on TV in a key game with his best friend (Mark Strong). Firth can’t enjoy any good moment, moaning how it’ll make the inevitable collapse even more devastating. Every Arsenal player is a bum destined to screw up, and all the refs are unfair. The friend is used to this, and puts up with it because he’s a friend. But it is clearly annoying. (Firth even almost seems to know how annoying it is, yet can’t help himself, since “we Arsenal fans are so put-upon” has been part of his identity for so long.)

It’s the same vibe with Firth and Gemmell’s relationship; the disagreements feel real, not things put there to add phony tension. They clearly do care for each other a lot, they clearly do want to make it work. They look for a first place to move into together, and Firth finds a reasonably affordable one. Right next to Arsenal’s stadium! On the same block! You can understand why he finds it a steal, and why she finds it ridiculous.

Their arguments sting, in the way Fallon's and Barrymore's never do. (You feel bad that those two are sad, but it’s the way you feel bad about a sad-looking puppy hoping to eat off your plate.) Because Firth's and Gammell's characters are so clued in to how each other think, they know how to hurt with a few choice words. If you've never been there, I commend your perfect relationship history, you are a model for all humanity forever.

Ultimately, this Fever Pitch is better than the 2005 movie because of those arguments. They make the relationship feel real, and not something destined to turn out perfectly at the end. It helps that the performers are people chosen for their acting skill, not their celebrity status. (Although Firth is quite a celebrity in England, and particularly famed for a wet shirt scene in Pride and Prejudice.) In the 2005 film, you assume the couple ends up together; in this one, you hope they do.

And it’s also more mature about sports fandom. In the book, Hornby describes how he pushed away from fandom as he got older. He would still watch and attend games, still know every name on the roster, but he would also stop letting his entire life revolve around the season.

Most of us older sports fans have had to make that adjustment in order to stay fans at all. Maybe because it interfered with our human connections. Or anything else! If the Twins are in a bad game or bad season, sometimes I'd just as soon read a book.

The film’s available to watch on FreeVee; we got it from interlibrary loan. Ridiculously, some American video copies discarded this original poster’s funny tagline:

and replaced it with this heap of s**t:

And no, you don’t have to know anything about soccer to like it. Just that goals are good, goals are rare, and one goal made or missed often means everything. (Also, "football" means "soccer" in England... but you probably already knew all these things.)

Watch it if you like movies about grownup relationships, and especially if you’ve had a relationship where one person was much more into a hobby than the other. You’ll enjoy it, I promise.