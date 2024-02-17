Rival Roundup, Vol. 51: Reporting For Duty

- PITCHERS AND CATCHERS AND PITCHERS AND CATCHERS AND PITCHERS AND CATCHERS AND PITCHERS AND CATCHERS AND PITCHERS AND CATCHERS
- Yes, that’s right — baseball is back, baby. Pitchers and catchers have been reporting to the Arizonas and Floridas of the world throughout the last week, and we have only six days to go before YOUR Minnesota Twins are back on the radio, late afternoon Friday against the University of Minnesota. Press conferences, early-spring signings, uniform controversies; oh, yeah. We’re so back.
- Amidst all the excitement, the Kansas City Royals have presented renderings for their vision of the downtown ballpark in the works:
We’re excited to share the future vision of Royals baseball.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 22, 2023
For more images and to learn about the economic impact of a ballpark district in both the East Village and North Kansas City, please visit: https://t.co/Cuz4H6wWD1 pic.twitter.com/KWbomvOo8B
- You’ll notice a Target Field-esque canopy, the iconic fountains, and a suspicious lack of crown-shaped scoreboardry. There’s still time to shore up that last one, but it looks like there will indeed be two teams in the division in hot pursuit of new real estate. Thankfully, they are in different cities, and won’t be competing with each other.
- The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers will join the Twins in receiving their City Connect jerseys this season. Place your bets on how music-themed Cleveland’s are, or how Little Caesar’s-adjacent the Tigers decide to roll. With Minnesota’s cream alts and respective City Connect coming, it could be a stylish year in the Central.
Nine teams are getting City Connect uniforms this year— MLB (@MLB) February 13, 2024
Which teams are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/RV9iXLuwts
- Meanwhile, A.J. Hinch is already crushing dreams for these Tiger prospects, if you had your eye on either of them.
A.J. Hinch told pitchers Ty Madden and Jackson Jobe that they won't make the team. "It's probably the earliest I've ever told a player."— Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) February 14, 2024
Hinch said they're in camp to get to know teammates and staff, soak up information and then get ready for their seasons.
- Sticking in Tiger Town, the television broadcast booth will run with a primary tandem of Jason Benetti and former Twin Craig Monroe, while also adding MLB Network personality Carlos Pena to the mix, and promoting veteran radio man Dan Dickerson to the TV seat when Benetti’s national jobs conflict. There’s been a decent amount of shake-up in divisional broadcasting this winter, and Detroit has come away with a pretty sweet deal.
- A corner of the internet nerdy enough to still be checking independent baseball blogs on the weekend is probably nerdy enough to have some crossover with online chess, so it may interest you to know that the Cleveland Guardians are headlining “SlugChamps,” a head-to-head tournament between active Guardians hosted by Chess.com. Find out which players was doing PIPI in their pampers when Shane Bieber were beating players much more stronger than you.
The Cleveland Guardians are here to knock it out of the park and onto the chessboard! ⚾️— Chess.com (@chesscom) February 14, 2024
Introducing SlugChamps - a head-to-head of the @CleGuardians' best chess players, including Steven Kwan, Bo Naylor, Triston McKenzie, and more!
Join us on 2/20/24 for all the action! pic.twitter.com/r5OufmrHsb
- Finally, the Chicago White Sox hired a GM who played for the Kansas City Royals — as well as spent time in their front office — and is now going full Terry Ryan mode and bringing in anyone whose name he happens to recognize. The latest appears to be Mike Moustakas, who will make a fine addition tot he Sox after posting a crisp -2.0 bWAR across the last three seasons.
The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with INF Mike Moustakas. He will be in camp as NRI.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 15, 2024
Chris Getz said the influx of ex-Royals is more about relationships with individuals.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) February 15, 2024
“[Moustakas] wants to prove that he can still go out there and be a productive Major league player, knowing that he has that baked into his mindset right now, I felt like this was a good idea.” pic.twitter.com/G2taH9VRic
When next we meet, a real, live Twins radio broadcast will have aired, and there will be another one the day Vol. 52 comes out. We’ll keep the roundup going all the way up until Opening Day — but in the meantime, let’s enjoy some ballgames!
