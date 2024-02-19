 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Minnesota: The Spring Training Starts Edition

Hope is in the air!

By JohnKe
/ new
The Past Week on Twinkie Town:


Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

In the World of Baseball:

  • Relief pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract. The one-time Twin, and long-time White Sox closer underwent Tommy John surgery last season and hopes to be back sometime this season.
  • Outfielder Randal Grichuk and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract, which also includes a mutual option for 2025. Grichuk played with the Rockies and the Angels last year and slots in as the fourth outfielder option in Arizona.
  • Whit Merrifield will be joining the Phillies on a one-year, $8 million deal, with a club option for 2025. He’ll serve as a superutilityman in Philadelphia.
  • Rob Manfred announced he plans on retiring after his current contract is up in 2029.
  • Outfielder/DH Jorge Soler and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract, giving them a power bat in the middle of the order. Soler mashed 36 homers with the Marlins last season.

