Monday Morning Minnesota: The Spring Training Starts Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- With spring training in full swing now, Ben Jones gives us his first look at the Twins’ Opening Day roster.
- Amidst the turmoil of the Twins new TV deal, Zach Koenig reminds us of Carl Pohlad’s bet on a Twins TV Network.
- Baseball is back and so is the first spring training version of the Rival Roundup from Brandon Brooks.
- Yes, James Fillmore watched a soccer (sorry, football) movie and lived to tell the tale.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- Cody Christie at Twins Daily provides a prospect profile on shortstop Danny De Andrade.
- Theo Tollefson at Zone Coverage takes a look at the Twins bullpen and decisions the team may need to make.
- Do-Hyoung Park at MLB.com has an update on how the Twins may use Louie Varland this year.
In the World of Baseball:
- Relief pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract. The one-time Twin, and long-time White Sox closer underwent Tommy John surgery last season and hopes to be back sometime this season.
- Outfielder Randal Grichuk and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract, which also includes a mutual option for 2025. Grichuk played with the Rockies and the Angels last year and slots in as the fourth outfielder option in Arizona.
- Whit Merrifield will be joining the Phillies on a one-year, $8 million deal, with a club option for 2025. He’ll serve as a superutilityman in Philadelphia.
- Rob Manfred announced he plans on retiring after his current contract is up in 2029.
- Outfielder/DH Jorge Soler and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract, giving them a power bat in the middle of the order. Soler mashed 36 homers with the Marlins last season.
