Greatest Minnesota Twins: The Twinkie Town Definitive List (Round 17)

An interesting—if horrifying to the MN sports community—“what if” in baseball history is the Senators staying in the Nation’s Capitol instead of absconding to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Late-1950s Washington already had an ace starter in Camilo Pascual, while Harmon Killebrew & Bob Allison were just starting to come into their own as sluggers. Fortunately, Twins Territory was born in 1961 and those talents flourished in Bloomington instead.

While always slated to play second-fiddle to the mythical Killebrew, Allison was as strong a sidekick as one could ask for. From 1961-1965, an average Allison season produced 606 PA, 22 2B, 30 HR, 92 RBI, .871 OPS, & 135 OPS+. A lot of Metropolitan Stadium LF bleacher souvenirs reside on fireplace mantles as a result of Bob’s mighty bombs.

While incredibly sad that an ataxia diagnosis robbed him of his later years, Allison’s U of M center continues to fund neurological disease research to this day. In fact, the Minnesota Twins annual Diamond Awards benefit that very cause—an extraordinary legacy.

Chuck Knoblauch

One could make an argument that no Twin had a better initial foray into MLB—all things considered—than Chuck Knoblauch. As a rookie in 1991, the 2B-man played 151 games to the tune of 636 PA, .281 BA, 25 SB, AL Rookie of the Year Award winner & a World Series ring. For the next 7 seasons, Knobby would average .306 BA, 115 OPS+, & 40 SB. His monster 1996 season—.341 BA, 143 OPS+, 14 3B, 45 SB—represented his zenith in a Twins uniform.

Jim Perry

From 1963-1972, Jim Perry was the ultimate swingman pitcher in an era where bullpen specialization was nonexistent. He had a few seasons strictly starting, a few primarily in relief, but mostly he was an equal-opportunity everyman. Perry’s average line from those years: 14-10, 204 IP, 3.16 ERA, 113 ERA+, 1.20 WHIP. There were also flashes of brilliance, as evidenced by his 1970 Cy Young Award and 3rd-place finish in 1969. Fellow moundsman Bert Blyleven continuously gave Perry the lion’s share of the credit for mentoring his teenaged Dutchman self and shaping his eventual Hall of Fame career.

Camilo Pascual

Considering that Camilo Pascual’s first seven MLB seasons with the Washington Senators were nothing to write home about—57-84, 4.04 ERA, 97 ERA+—it is amazing he makes this poll series at all. But the train ride west to Minnesota revitalized the curveball specialist. His next six years (1961-1966) in Twins Territory: 80-51, 3.17 ERA, 121 ERA+. Camilo notched two 20-win seasons, 4 200+ K campaigns, and was a perennial All-Star wearing the TC cap.

Cesar Tovar

The primary value of Cesar Tovar was his ability to play every position on the diamond—quite literally. His “Standard Fielding” Baseball-Reference table is a sight to behold. But he could also contribute with the lumber and on the base paths. From 1965-1972, his 162-game average was 685 PA, 173 H, 29 2B, 28 SB, even BB:K ratio, and 102 OPS+. Essentially, Tovar was a league-average batter who provided tremendous versatility in the field. Add it all up and he contributed 25.8 WAR with the Twins in a short period of time.

Dave Goltz

Plying his trade during the “perpetually .500” era of 1970s Twins baseball, Dave Goltz had one of the most nondescript—yet solid—tenures in franchise history. His 1977 campaign—20-11, 303 IP, 19 CG, 3.36 ERA, 119 ERA+—garnered him Cy Young Award votes, and his ‘78 (15-10, 2.49 ERA, 155 ERA+) may have been even better. From 1974-1979, the Pelican Rapids native was a lock to notch 15 victories with solid peripherals even on bland squads.