TT Roundtable: 1998-2023 Best Roster

With the Twins still another few days away from their spring opener against the University of Minnesota, there are only so many “he’s in the best shape of his life” and “fully recovered from an injury” stories that we can handle. I’m hopeful those turn out to be true, especially for Byron Buxton, but only time will tell.

In the meantime, we still have some time to pass while waiting for baseball in earnest. I thought we could do something a little different today.

A couple of weeks ago Russell Carleton of Baseball Prospectus put forward a fun thought exercise:

It's still winter. Time for a fun baseball game.



1) Pick your favorite franchise

2) Pick one player from each season, 1998-2023

3) No repeated players

4) The resulting 26 players have to form a coherent 26-spot roster

5) Don't cheat on positions



Go. — Russell A. Carleton (@pizzacutter4) February 10, 2024

The last 26 seasons of Minnesota baseball have seen both ends of the quality spectrum. There have been MVPs, Cy Youngs, division titles, and playoff berths, but also 100 loss seasons and number one overall draft picks.

Some of the choices are easy, with multiple different seasons to pick from. Which year of Johan Santana, Joe Nathan, Justin Morneau, and Joe Mauer fit a roster best?

Others are harder decisions. Who do you choose from the 2019 Bomba Squad or the 2023 club that broke the streak of playoff misery? Who comes from the Total System Failure clubs of the early 2010s?

I sent the exercise to the Twinkie Town staff and gathered their responses. Below you can see what Kirby’s Ferret, James Fillmore, Matt Monitto, John Ke, Ben Jones, and I came up with. (Note: James did this exercise with all left-handed players)

By Year:

1998 (Twins Record: 70-92)

Kirby’s Ferret: RP Rick Aguilera

James Fillmore: 2B Todd Walker

Matt Monitto: RP Rick Aguilera

John Ke: SP Brad Radke

Ben Jones: RP Rick Aguilera

JohnFoley: RP Rick Aguilera

1999 (Twins Record: 63-97-1)

Kirby’s Ferret: SP Brad Radke

James Fillmore: LF Jacque Jones

Matt Monitto: SP Brad Radke

John Ke: DH David Ortiz

Ben Jones: SP Brad Radke

JohnFoley: SP Brad Radke

2000 (Twins Record: 69-93)

Kirby’s Ferret: SP Joe Mays

James Fillmore: C A.J. Pierzynski

Matt Monitto: RP LaTroy Hawkins

John Ke: RP Eddie Guardado

Ben Jones: C A.J. Pierzynski

JohnFoley: RF Matt Lawton

2001 (Twins Record: 85-77)

Kirby’s Ferret: 3B Corey Koskie

James Fillmore: SP Eric Milton

Matt Monitto: 3B Corey Koskie

John Ke: RP LaTroy Hawkins

Ben Jones: 3B Corey Koskie

JohnFoley: 3B Corey Koskie

2002 (Twins Record: 94-67)

Kirby’s Ferret: RP Eddie Guardado

James Fillmore: RP Travis Miller

Matt Monitto: OF Dustan Mohr

John Ke: CF Torii Hunter

Ben Jones: RP Eddie Guardado

JohnFoley: RP J.C. Romero

2003 (Twins Record: 90-72)

Kirby’s Ferret: C A.J. Pierzynski

James Fillmore: RP Eddie Guardado

Matt Monitto: C A.J. Pierzynski

John Ke: RP J.C. Romero

Ben Jones: RP LaTroy Hawkins

JohnFoley: RP LaTroy Hawkins

2004 (Twins Record: 92-70)

Kirby’s Ferret: SP Johan Santana

James Fillmore: 3B Corey Koskie

Matt Monitto: LF Lew Ford

John Ke: SP Johan Santana

Ben Jones: RP Joe Nathan

JohnFoley: RP Juan Rincón

2005 (Twins Record: 83-79)

Kirby’s Ferret: RP Joe Nathan

James Fillmore: SP Johan Santana

Matt Monitto: SP Johan Santana

John Ke: C Joe Mauer

Ben Jones: SP Johan Santana

JohnFoley: SP Johan Santana

Friendly reminder: Johan was robbed of the AL Cy Young in 2005

2006 (Twins Record: 96-66)

Kirby’s Ferret: RP Juan Rincón

James Fillmore: SP Francisco Liriano

Matt Monitto: SP Francisco Liriano

John Ke: 1B Justin Morneau

Ben Jones: SP Francisco Liriano

JohnFoley: SP Francisco Liriano

What could have been in 2006

2007 (Twins Record: 79-83)

Kirby’s Ferret: RF Michael Cuddyer

James Fillmore: LF Jason Kubel

Matt Monitto: RP Joe Nathan

John Ke: RP Joe Nathan

Ben Jones: CF Torii Hunter

JohnFoley: RP Joe Nathan

2008 (Twins Record: 88-75)

Kirby’s Ferret: UT Nick Punto

James Fillmore: RP Craig Breslow

Matt Monitto: UT Nick Punto

John Ke: UT Nick Punto

Ben Jones: RF Denard Span

JohnFoley: RF Denard Span

You knew Nick Punto would get some love in this exercise.

2009 (Twins Record: 87-76)

Kirby’s Ferret: C Joe Mauer

James Fillmore: C Joe Mauer

Matt Monitto: C Joe Mauer

John Ke: SP Francisco Liriano

Ben Jones: C Joe Mauer

JohnFoley: C Joe Mauer

That’s 1st Ballot Hall of Famer Joe Mauer, to you

2010 (Twins Record: 94-68)

Kirby’s Ferret: 1B Justin Morneau

James Fillmore: 1B Justin Morneau

Matt Monitto: 1B Justin Morneau

John Ke: RP Brian Duensing

Ben Jones: 1B Justin Morneau

JohnFoley: 1B Justin Morneau

What could have been in 2010

2011 (Twins Record: 63-99)

Kirby’s Ferret: SP Scott Baker

James Fillmore: DH Jim Thome

Matt Monitto: RF Michael Cuddyer

John Ke: RP Glen Perkins

Ben Jones: RF Michael Cuddyer

JohnFoley: RF Michael Cuddyer

2012 (Twins Record: 66-96)

Kirby’s Ferret: RP Brian Duensing

James Fillmore: SP Scott Diamond

Matt Monitto: RF Denard Span

John Ke: UT Eduardo Escobar

Ben Jones: LF Josh Willingham

JohnFoley: LF Josh Willingham

Willingham had one of the franchise’s most prolific power displays in 2012

2013 (Twins Record: 66-96)

Kirby’s Ferret: RP Glen Perkins

James Fillmore: SP Andrew Albers

Matt Monitto: RP Glen Perkins

John Ke: 2B Brian Dozier

Ben Jones: RP Glen Perkins

JohnFoley: RP Glen Perkins

Perhaps Perk’s best season, but Andrew Albers was one of the few fun things about 2013

2014 (Twins Record: 70-92)

Kirby’s Ferret: UT Eduardo Escobar

James Fillmore: RP Brian Duensing

Matt Monitto: SP Phil Hughes

John Ke: RP Ryan Pressly

Ben Jones: SP Phil Hughes

JohnFoley: SP Phil Hughes

2015 (Twins Record: 83-79)

Kirby’s Ferret: LF Eddie Rosario

James Fillmore: RP Glen Perkins

Matt Monitto: RP Trevor May

John Ke: LF Eddie Rosario

Ben Jones: 3B Miguel Sanó

JohnFoley: RP Trevor May

2016 (Twins Record: 59-103)

Kirby’s Ferret: 2B Brian Dozier

James Fillmore: RP Ryan O’Rourke

Matt Monitto: 2B Brian Dozier

John Ke: RF Max Kepler

Ben Jones: 2B Brian Dozier

JohnFoley: 2B Brian Dozier

2017 (Twins Record: 85-77)

Kirby’s Ferret: CF Byron Buxton

James Fillmore: LF Eddie Rosario

Matt Monitto: CF Byron Buxton

John Ke: 3B Miguel Sanó

Ben Jones: SP José Berríos

JohnFoley: CF Byron Buxton

2018 (Twins Record: 78-84)

Kirby’s Ferret: RP Taylor Rogers

James Fillmore: OF Jake Cave

Matt Monitto: RP Taylor Rogers

John Ke: C Mitch Garver

Ben Jones: RP Taylor Rogers

JohnFoley: UT Eduardo Escobar

The year of the cave for Jakes

2019 (Twins Record: 101-61)

Kirby’s Ferret: DH Nelson Cruz

James Fillmore: CF Max Kepler (yes, CF)

Matt Monitto: DH Nelson Cruz

John Ke: RP Taylor Rogers

Ben Jones: DH Nelson Cruz

JohnFoley: RP Taylor Rogers

2020 (Twins Record: 36-24)

Kirby’s Ferret: RP Tyler Duffey

James Fillmore: RP Caleb Thielbar

Matt Monitto: SP Kenta Maeda

John Ke: SP Kenta Maeda

Ben Jones: SP Kenta Maeda

JohnFoley: DH Nelson Cruz

2021 (Twins Record: 73-89)

Kirby’s Ferret: 2B Luis Arráez

James Fillmore: RP Taylor Rogers

Matt Monitto: RP Caleb Thielbar

John Ke: CF Byron Buxton

Ben Jones: CF Byron Buxton

JohnFoley: 2B Jorge Polanco

2022 (Twins Record: 78-84)

Kirby’s Ferret: SS Carlos Correa

James Fillmore: 2B Luis Arráez

Matt Monitto: SS Carlos Correa

John Ke: SS Carlos Correa

Ben Jones: SS Carlos Correa

JohnFoley: SS Carlos Correa

The year of the big free agent signing was overshadowed by Arráez’s batting title

2023 (Twins Record: 87-75)

Kirby’s Ferret: SP Sonny Gray

James Fillmore: SS Edouard Julien (yes, SS)

Matt Monitto: RP Jhoan Duran

John Ke: SP Pablo López

Ben Jones: SP Sonny Gray

JohnFoley: SP Pablo López

Here’s how all those rosters shook out position by position:

Think you can do better? Add your own rosters in the comments!