Fort Report: Good Health, Bad Pohlads

With games starting up tomorrow against the Golden Gophers, there’s been a deluge of Twins news, some good and some bad. Let’s get right into it.

A Relative Clean Bill of Health

If you’re reading this, please knock on any and all available wood around you. I don’t believe in jinxes, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

The best news out of camp is that everyone is pretty much healthy, a rarity in Spring Training these days. The best news in that regard: Byron Buxton is pain free for the first time in two years. He’s been hitting balls off the centerfield wall, running down fly balls in the outfield, and seems to be optimistic that he’ll be stealing bases again. More than that, Buck just seems happy, which is amazing.

Byron Buxton says gleefully that he’s already talking with Willi Castro about how many bases they can each steal this season.



He says he’s got 30 steals in him.



“That means I’m on a lot and running a lot. I feel good. I feel real good.” pic.twitter.com/7NElo5OvTZ — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) February 19, 2024

Carlos Correa also showed up to camp pain free after dealing with plantar fasciitis for the majority of 2023. Finally able to get the rest he needed proved to be the secret sauce after all.

New pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Josh Staumont also came in injury-free after missing long stretches last season with various arm injuries. Both of those updates would appear to close down any debate in roster spots for pitchers.

After finally undergoing the Tommy John surgery he had been putting off for two years, pitching prospect Matt Canterino is also ready to go. He is still working as a starter and is planning on pitching around 125 innings after missing the vast majority of the last two seasons. If his stuff is as nasty as it was pre-surgery, Canterino could be an asset to the big league club soon.

The only negative update was with Josh Winder, whose recovery from a stress fracture in his shoulder is a bit behind schedule. He likely wasn’t going to factor into the Twins’ Opening Day plans regardless, and it seems like he should be throwing relatively soon.

All in all, it’s refreshing to see positive updates after years of someone showing up with an injury that didn’t heal over the winter, with Buxton and Correa being the biggest deals of all. The Twins were great last year with bad/injured seasons from their two franchise cornerstones. If they look like their normal selves again, the sky is the limit for this team.

Payroll Updates

Now that the good stuff is out of the way, let’s end on a low point.

With the TV deal settled for 2024, the Twins’ ownership has been asked if they will be putting any of that money back into the team. The answer from Joe Pohlad: a resounding no.

Joe Pohlad is on WCCO rn, when asked about payroll dropping he pointed at the Tampa Bay Rays, and said "there are other ways to win" and that "they are focusing on other methods of winning currently" — Jimbob Smith (@RealJimbobSmith) February 20, 2024

After years of a league-average payroll, the Twins are back in the bottom third, which is especially disappointing coming off of their magical 2023. The “cheap Pohlad” discourse was largely untrue. They had spent! Retained Buxton, signed Carlos Correa (twice!), traded for and extended an ace... and now we’re back at a low point, almost exactly a year removed from Joe Pohlad saying he would significantly increase payroll to compete.

I should add the caveat that this team, as it stands, is still one of the most talented in the league and is ripe to make a deep playoff run. Also, I don’t think the Twins should sign any of the big four free agents left (Snell, Montgomery, Bellinger, Chapman) as each are deeply flawed. However, where this concerns me is the future of this core as players start to reach arbitration and the roster gets expensive. That’s before addressing the hole they’ll have in right field if Kepler leaves and any other needs that arise due to injury/ineffectiveness.

I’ve received feedback from people on this site, and elsewhere, that the Pohlads’ money isn’t mine and so I can’t tell them what to do with it, which is true to an extent. I would argue that owning a professional sports team is a privilege that has to be continually earned. They may not have a boss within the organization, but it’s our job as fans to hold them accountable. If they don’t want the cost that comes with that, they can sell the team and make over 30 times their original investment.

Carlos Correa is happy with where the team is at, and frankly, so am I. But the payroll is lower than it’s been since the Metrodome days when adjusted for inflation, which is downright humiliating. I was more understanding when they were taking a hit on the TV deal to make the games more accessible, but they got 85% of that money back and local fans still can’t watch the game, going back on their promises the early offseason while refusing to invest it into the team. You don’t get to have it both ways.

They should be horribly embarrassed by how little they are putting back into this team. If this is a single-year aberration, then I would love to be wrong. But this sure seems like Joe Pohlad warning us of what’s to come.

I would also remind the Pohlads, and Twins fans, that Minnesotans paid for 75% of Target Field. You may not feel like they owe you anything, but I sure do.