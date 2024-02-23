Rocco’s Flexible Flyers

In this age of baseball analytics, metrics abound to quantify hitting, pitching, and even defense. Much slipperier is how to measure a manager’s value. Bereft of formulae, I’ve always thought a skipper needs to possess one standout quality—an inherent trait that sets him apart from the rest of the pack.

A few examples from recent Minnesota Twins history:

Tom Kelly: Mastery of the fundamentals

Ron Gardenhire: Ability to cultivate a sense of “us against the world” motivation

Paul Molitor: Analytical mind perfect for the Shift Era he guided the team into

After years of Bomba Squads—requiring little button-pushing other than lineup submission—and pandemic-ball survival, current field general Rocco Baldelli hadn’t developed his “one thing” until the second half of the 2023 season, until he found it in earnest: roster flexibility.

As Rocco struggled to salt away a division title with Buxton unavailable, Correa & Lewis ailing, and the pitching staff going through a rough patch, he began playing batter/pitcher matchups far earlier in games than tradition would warrant. Sometimes, key players would be lifted as soon as the fifth inning depending on the perceived importance of the situation. By and large, this approach seemed to pay off more than it didn’t.

Of course, it takes a roster filled with positional flexibility to make such an approach a reality (a lot of positions to cover after pinch hit/run moves)—and the ‘23 Twins had that in spades. A look at some genuflectors based on 2023 Baseball-Reference.com fielding data:

Willi Castro: LF-CF-3B-2B-SS-RF

Kyle Farmer: 3B-SS-2B-1B-LF

Joey Gallo: 1B-LF-RF-CF

Nick Gordon: CF-2B-LF-SS

Alex Kirilloff: 1B-RF-LF

Jordan Luplow: LF-1B-RF-CF

Donovan Solano: 1B-3B-2B

Christian Vazquez: C-1B-2B

Now, there is at least an argument to be made that “playing the matchups” is sometimes code for “overall talent deficiency”. In a certain sense, I think every manager would prefer nine superstars in the starting nine and just letting them do their thing. But unless one suits up each day in LA County, that isn’t a reality.

As such, I hope positional flexibility is top-of-mind for the Twins as the 2024 season approaches. Castro & Farmer returns were paramount—and I think I speak for all Twinkie Town in proclaiming BRING BACK MICHAEL A TAYLOR Tater (fine print: unless positive Austin Martin can provide similar value). Though Taylor only roamed the center swath in Buxton’s stead, his presence freed up others to be used at Rocco’s disposal.

Famed UCLA basketball coach John Wooden is credited saying...

Flexibility is the key to stability

Unless Buxton, Correa, & Lewis all log 130+ games (oh what a world!), the Twins would do well to provide Baldelli with malleable men to fit whatever the situation calls for.