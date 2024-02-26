Limited Edition Twins Starter Jackets

Folks, words cannot describe how excited I am for these jackets.

Our good friends at Homage have been working with Starter to bring back the iconic MLB STARTER satin jackets in an exclusive limited edition release. They're built for the dugout with all of the classic details from the originals: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, and the essential interior patch. Homage says they expect them to go fast, so get them while you can!

The Twins design features the classic “M” logo with a special patch featuring the Twins fight song and a slick Metrodome design. (Side note: I never thought I’d get nostalgic for the Metrodome, but here we are). With Spring Training games underway and the season right around the corner, it’s a great addition to any Twins fans closet. They have designs for all 30 teams too, so be sure to check them all out!

If the jackets are out of your price range, Homage’s t-shirts are always hits for me with their ridiculously soft material. They have a variety of colors and designs, from Joe Ryan x Grateful Dead to some classic throwbacks. Be sure to give them a look!

On a more personal note, I love all of Homage’s merch in general. I have several of T-Shirts and crewnecks; their soft material and incredible designs have made them a staple for me in the summer, at home and at Twins games. I wouldn’t promote anything I wouldn’t personally vouch for, and I know anyone who orders Homage’s merch will be happy with their purchase.

With all of the disaster around MLB and Fanatics’ new uniforms, Homage’s quality has always been top notch which is incredibly refreshing. Check out their site for merch across baseball and other sports as well!