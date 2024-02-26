Monday Morning Minnesota: The Right Sizing Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- The Twinkie Town staff try to put together the best roster of Twins players from 1998 to 2023.
- Ben Jones brings us the first Fort Report of 2024.
- Zach Koenig identifies the one constant among all of Rocco Baldelli’s rosters: versatility.
- If you’re looking to be stylish this summer, you could get your very own Twins Starter Jacket!
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- John and Ben discuss the last few weeks in Twins Territory, including some suspect comments from Joe Pohlad, transactions shoring up the Twins bullpen, and a look at some new pitches that Twins pitchers are using in spring Training
- Ted Schwerzler at Twins Daily looks to the Diamondbacks as an example of what the Twins might do with their TV plans in 2025.
- Dan Hayes at The Athletic reported that while Royce Lewis would want to stay in Minnesota, a long-term extension right now is unexpected ($).
- Do-Hyoung Park explains how Matt Canterino has turned the Twins clubhouse into board game geeks.
In the World of Baseball:
- Cody Bellinger re-signed with the Chicago Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal that has opt-outs after the first and second season.
- Free agent utilityman Kiké Hernández apparently has the Twins among his top four teams, according to Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic.
- The complaints have continued with the new MLB uniforms and the chief concern at this point is how see-through the new pants are.
Loading comments...