Twins acquire OF Manuel Margot from Dodgers for SS Noah Miller

While still remaining quiet in free agency, the Twins made a significant trade earlier this offseason when they sent Jorge Polanco to the Mariners.

Apparently Joe Pohlad’s shunning of free agency did not include shunning of the trade market as the Twins have made a move. MLB.com’s Juan Toribio had it first:

#Dodgers have traded Manuel Margot to the Twins, source tells https://t.co/JAgfwpSef4. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 26, 2024

Margot spent his first three-and-pocket-change seasons with the San Diego Padres as the team’s starting center fielder, finishing sixth in 2017 NL Rookie of the Year voting.* He became known as a light hitter with a plus glove, his career-best single-season OPS of .721 coming in that ‘17 campaign.

Before 2020, the Padres traded Margot to Tampa Bay in a package for old frenemy Emilio Pagán, and as a Ray Margot largely played right field (though he did have more CF than RF appearances last year). While his reputation as a light hitter deservedly continued — his best OPS in Tampa was .700 in ‘22 — his glovework has declined steadily, with his advanced fielding metrics tailing off over his Tropicana tenure. (His UZR/150, for instance, went from 9.5 in 2020 to 3.7 to -0.2 to -7.4.)

For the second time after four years with a team, Margot saw his bags packed by general manager’s decision as the Rays traded him to the Dodgers in December alongside Tyler Glasnow. While Margot made his spring training debut for the Dodgers, the trade market has seen him swap jerseys yet again; fans who purchased L.A. Margot jerseys may join the group of Twins fans who bought Isiah Kiner-Falefa merch.

Given Margot’s profile and right-handed swing, it’s not a stretch of a guess to assume that he’ll be the ‘24 squad’s Michael A. Taylor replacement. Perhaps Margot too can make a surprising power jump.

As is the case in the age of TwiXter, fans did not have to wait long for the full details of the move:

The #MNTwins have acquired OF Manny Margot, prospect Rayne Doncon (3B) and cash from the @Dodgers for prospect Noah Miller (SS). Story soon. — John Bonnes (@TwinsGeek) February 26, 2024

Miller’s inclusion — indeed, Miller’s being the only player sent from Minnesota’s farm system to LA’s — may cause eyebrows to pop, as the shortstop was the Twins’ second first-round pick in 2021.** And while Miller has gradually ascended the system, moving up a level each season, his bat has never popped, with a single-season OPS that has never cracked .700 (.648 for High-A Cedar Rapids last year). But the presence of veteran Carlos Correa and ‘22 first-rounder Brooks Lee may have led to the Twins being more ready and willing to move on from the 21-year-old Miller.

The last player in the deal is Doncon, a 20-year-old infielder signed by the Dodgers in ‘21 as an international amateur. Doncon slashed well in rookie ball but saw his bat drop in A ball last year. He also shuffled positions quite a bit, making over 20 appearances at each position of infield yeeting***, so the Twins have plenty of options as to where they want to develop him.

Lastly, the Dodgers also sent that most utility of players of all, Cash Considerations, to Minnesota. Whether Joe Pohlad instructs Falvine to spend that money or cracks a vertebra making a Scrooge McDuck-like dive into the pile is to be seen, but the Dodgers made no secret of their intent, nor left they a single fan in suspense:

Superutilityman Kiké Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal would come on the heels of Manuel Margot trade to Minnesota being finalized. The trade will include cash going from the Dodgers to Twins, according to sources. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2024

I suppose that ends the Twins’ pursuit of Kiké.

* Margot received 5 points. I don’t know if that’s 1 second-place vote and 2 thirds, or 5 thirds. It’s not a first-place vote because Cody Bellinger received all 30.

** Their first first-rounder that year, Chase Petty, has also been traded (to the Reds for Sonny Gray).

*** While Doncon did spend a plurality of his A ball season at third, that was easily his worst position, with 5 errors in 97 chances (.948 fielding percentage) and a lower range factor than at 2B or SS.