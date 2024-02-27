Greatest Minnesota Twins: The Twinkie Town Definitive List (Round 18)

Rounds 1-17 Results:

In MLB’s pitching-dominant 1960s and ‘70s, a SP had to be great to be noticed. Jim Perry was exactly that, but only for a few seasons (‘69-’70). Despite a Cy Young Award on his mantle, he lacked the long-term dominance of a Bob Gibson, Don Drysdale, or Jim Palmer.

Then, Perry transitioned to long relief—a severely under-appreciated role at that time. The assumption was that a reliever was little more than a “failed starter”. Yet, Perry managed to be an extremely effective hurler despite years where his starting/relief outings were split almost 50/50—imagine a modern-day pitcher trying to make that work!

So, one could say that Jim Perry was the Rodney Dangerfield of Minnesota Twins pitching history—no respect at all. One person who gave Jim all the respect in the world was Bert Blyleven, who credited Perry’s leadership for his own development as a 19-year-old kid.

Chuck Knoblauch

One could make an argument that no Twin had a better initial foray into MLB—all things considered—than Chuck Knoblauch. As a rookie in 1991, the 2B-man played 151 games to the tune of 636 PA, .281 BA, 25 SB, AL Rookie of the Year Award winner & a World Series ring. For the next 7 seasons, Knobby would average .306 BA, 115 OPS+, & 40 SB. His monster 1996 season—.341 BA, 143 OPS+, 14 3B, 45 SB—represented his zenith in a Twins uniform.

Camilo Pascual

Considering that Camilo Pascual’s first seven MLB seasons with the Washington Senators were nothing to write home about—57-84, 4.04 ERA, 97 ERA+—it is amazing he makes this poll series at all. But the train ride west to Minnesota revitalized the curveball specialist. His next six years (1961-1966) in Twins Territory: 80-51, 3.17 ERA, 121 ERA+. Camilo notched two 20-win seasons, 4 200+ K campaigns, and was a perennial All-Star wearing the TC cap.

Cesar Tovar

The primary value of Cesar Tovar was his ability to play every position on the diamond—quite literally. His “Standard Fielding” Baseball-Reference table is a sight to behold. But he could also contribute with the lumber and on the base paths. From 1965-1972, his 162-game average was 685 PA, 173 H, 29 2B, 28 SB, even BB:K ratio, and 102 OPS+. Essentially, Tovar was a league-average batter who provided tremendous versatility in the field. Add it all up and he contributed 25.8 WAR with the Twins in a short period of time.

Dave Goltz

Plying his trade during the “perpetually .500” era of 1970s Twins baseball, Dave Goltz had one of the most nondescript—yet solid—tenures in franchise history. His 1977 campaign—20-11, 303 IP, 19 CG, 3.36 ERA, 119 ERA+—garnered him Cy Young Award votes, and his ‘78 (15-10, 2.49 ERA, 155 ERA+) may have been even better. From 1974-1979, the Pelican Rapids native was a lock to notch 15 victories with solid peripherals even on bland squads.

Brian Dozier

In the early goings of Target Field, it was very much considered a pitcher’s park—until Brian Dozier found the cheat code. Initially a weak-fielding, mediocre-hitting SS prospect, Dozier re-invented himself after discovering he could turn on balls and send them straight down the LF line and into the bleacher seats. From 2014-2108 he hit 143 home runs in a Twins uniform, to the tune of a 114 OPS+. His flare for dramatic, clutch dingers was also legendary.