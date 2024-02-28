Twins Reacts Survey: Grading Minnesota’s Offseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Twins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With the acquisition of Manuel (don’t call him Manny) Margot, Derek Falvey has indicated that the roster is all but set in stone. Last week, I broke down any potential Spring Training battles, but welcome health and the Margot trade ends any debate, barring Spring injuries (please god no).

With all that said and done, let’s take a look at what changed since the end of last season and where the roster stands now, and you, dear readers, can vote on how well you think the Twins did. We’ll stick to 40-man roster moves and major prospects, for simplicity’s sake.

Starting Pitcher

OUT: Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Dallas Keuchel

IN: Anthony DeSclafani, Chris Paddack/Matt Canterino (return from injury)

Losing a pitcher that finished second in Cy Young voting is never ideal, but getting Paddack back and improvements from Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober still puts the Twins’ starting staff in a good position. Even if they brought Sonny back, regression was inevitable, but DeSclafani should be able to feasibly replace Maeda’s production.

What they lack in top-end performance, they make up in depth with six legitimate Big League-caliber starters (Lopez, Ryan, Ober, Paddack, DeSclafani, Varland), top prospects (Canterino, Festa), and intriguing young arms (SWR, Headrick). If one of Ryan, Paddack, or Ober can look more like a #2 than a #3, they’ll again be among the league’s best as a staff.

I’m giving them a bad grade for their moves, but I still like the group quite a bit overall.

GRADE: D+

Relief Pitcher

OUT: Emilio Pagán, Dylan Floro, Oliver Ortega, Jose De Leon, Jovani Moran (TJS)

IN: Justin Topa, Steven Okert, Josh Staumont, Jay Jackson (who is real), Zack Weiss

The Twins unquestionably got better in the ‘pen, with most projection systems ranking them as one of the top three units in baseball. The strength comes from the returning players (Duran, Jax, Stewart, Thielbar), but the Twins’ offseason moves give them quality from top to bottom. Pagán was surprisingly good last year, the rest of the departures were not, and the Twins replaced them with four solid, established relievers.

None of Topa, Okert, Staumont, or Jackson move the needle that much individually, but collectively they should keep the high-leverage relievers from getting overworked and the SPs from getting overexposed. Having most of those innings go to the four RP acquisitions rather than Cole Sands or Josh Winder is a huge gain on the 2023 squad. The entire bullpen is also making just over $10 million, or about one Emilio Pagán, according to the Reds.

Keeping pitchers fresh for October is a top priority, and nothing makes that easier than a deep bullpen.

GRADE: A

Infield

OUT: Jorge Polanco, Donovan Solano

IN: Carlos Santana

Polanco was a staple in Minnesota’s lineups for the past eight seasons, and losing a guy like that is never ideal. However, full seasons from Royce Lewis and Edouard Julien made him expendable, allowing the Twins to redistribute that money to other places of need while picking up a top prospect in the process.

Solano, on the other hand, was a late Spring signing who ended up playing nearly every day. He performed admirably with a .760 OPS and a knack for coming up with big hits when the Twins needed them. Santana was essentially brought in to replace Solano and should see a similar role, starting against lefties while still seeing time at 1B and DH a few other times throughout the week. They go about it in very different ways, but the overall production should end up being about the same.

In a vacuum, the raw swap of Polanco for Santana is a clear downgrade, but the overall group is in a great spot with the young pieces.

GRADE: C+

Outfield

OUT: Michael A. Taylor, Joey Gallo, Nick Gordon, Jordan Luplow, Andrew Stevenson, Kyle Garlick, Gilberto Celestino

IN: Manuel Margot, Gabriel Gonzalez (Twins’ #4 prospect per MLB Pipeline)

This group comes out to a wash for me. Margot offers a bit more offense to Taylor’s defense, but removing Joey Gallo is addition by subtraction. A scorching hot April carried his overall production, but he had a .662 OPS and an otherworldly terrible 44.9% K rate from May 1 on. The Twins included Andrew Stevenson and barely-able-to-swing Byron Buxton on their postseason roster over Gallo.

Speaking of Buck, you could argue he’s an addition to the outfield after only DH-ing all of 2023. Pain free for the first time in two years, no addition is more impactful than a healthy Buxton. But whenever he does miss time, Margot is a capable backup. Gordon is a loss for general team vibes, but not really on the production side. His utility role had been taken over by Willi Castro in his absence.

GRADE: B

Overall Offseason Grade

Here’s the thing. Overall, I would describe the offseason as “meh” when taken out of context. Out go Gray, Polanco, and Taylor, in come DeSclafani, Santana, Margot, and the four relievers. The roster is really good, they should easily win the division, but they’re still lacking a potential starter for game two or three of a playoff series.

Looking at it in the context of the Pohlad’s payroll restraints, I would give the offseason a B+, but that’s not the point of this exercise. As such, I have to drop it a bit lower.

OVERALL GRADE: C+

Vote below to let us know what you think of the Twins’ offseason as a whole!

