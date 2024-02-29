On August 17, 2008, Mariners afterthought pitcher R.A. Dickey entered the game with Seattle down 6-0 in the fourth inning. He wasn’t good, allowing three hits and three walks in 1.1 IP, and tying the major-league-record of four wild pitches in an inning. (A record held by the legend Walter Johnson and by Dickey’s childhood favorite, Phil Niekro).

Dickey was 33, with a wife and three young children. He was on a one-year deal. It was his 12th one-year deal, since being a first-round draft pick in 1996 (two spots ahead of Eric Milton).

But he signed another one-year deal in 2009. With the team he tied that wild pitch record against, the Minnesota Twins. They liked the way his knuckleball moved. If he could only control it. Only that! It’s not so hard!

On October 4, 2002, Pirates rookie Tim Wakefield started Game 5 of the NLCS against Atlanta. He was brilliant, as he had been since his July callup, only four years after being drafted as a power-hitting first baseman. Three years since the Pirates had told him “you can’t hit with wood bats; make it as a pitcher, or else.” Pittsburgh lost in seven games, their third straight year of losing the NLCS, but they’d be back.

They haven’t. And Wakefield was cut by the team in 1995.

The rest, as they say, is history, in a way. And I won’t describe it. You know how to find it yourself.

And one place you can find it is in the fine, sometimes heartbreakingly-good documentary Knuckleball!, released in 2012 with the excellent tagline “To Gain Power You Must Give Up Control.” It’s by a pair of filmmakers, Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg, who have been creative partners since 1998. They have an eclectic body of work which ranges from the very serious to profiles of people like Joan Rivers; I’ve enjoyed all their films I’ve seen. (And no, they’re not married; being both professional and life partners that long without a breakup would be amazing, indeed! Even the Coen brothers need time apart! Although they’re over that, now...)

I won’t describe what happens in the movie because it has the drama (and laughs) of a fiction film, and some people may not remember what was going on in baseball back then. So, I’m not ruining the ending. Not yet.

The film follows Dickey and Wakefield during the 2011 season, with them both still in the majors on Opening Day. Each pitcher has a goal for himself, as all good players do. The drama is in seeing if they’ll achieve it.

The humor comes from those two men, and from former knuckleballers Niekro, Jim Bouton, Charlie Hough, and others. (That’s Hough and Bouton in the picture; Niekro you can recognize in the film for carrying ball-scuffing equipment in his pockets... nope, sorry, that’d be his brother Joe, the Twins player.)

Knuckleballers have a fraternity; they all know each other. Players practice throwing it, and think anyone can do it. Managers, scouts, and analysts don’t trust it. The chances of making it as a knuckleballer are the lowest of the low in baseball. (I don’t know about the other men, but both Dickey and Wakefield were devoutly religious. You gotta have faith in SOMETHING, whatever it is, to make it as a knuckleballer.)

To fans, the pitch is a rare oddity; there’s never more than a few knuckleballers in baseball at any given moment, often none. So a default complaint from duller fans is "I could throw harder than that." It’s a blast from the past hearing furious Red Sox fans on call-in radio, screaming for Wakefield’s head after he costs the team a big game (and he does cost them a very big one, indeed). The film is fantastic at finding just the right period footage and audio like that -- and in 2012 it was harder to dig up old footage/recordings than it would be, today.

It’s also a blast from the past, in a way, seeing sportswriters from prominent publications of the time (who fill in some of the background information; there’s no narration). Now sportswriting is all but dead, and it’s the same attitudes of Hawt Tayk talk-show radio that helped kill it. Just in a different way than anyone would have predicted, back then.

The video clips really do make a knuckleball look ridiculous, at times. Like the Kenny Rogers song, where a kid throws a ball in the air over and over, trying to hit it, and missing each time, then concluding “I am the greatest that is a fact / But even I didn’t know I could pitch like that!”

And watching WHO swings and misses at those pitches is wild. Ichiro doing that? Pujols? You make those guys look like they’re flailing at a butterfly with a sippy straw, you have fooled the best.

Baseball has a new stat this season called “the sword,” to honor pitches so filthy that hitters look like they’re hacking a sword at it. That term was coined by a hip super-young kid doing Hip Youth internet stuff.

(Actually, by a law professor who started taking an analytics interest in baseball while coaching his kid, and wanted to teach kids on the internet in a fun way, for free. He thinks most professional youth coaching is too expensive. I quite agree!)

If “the sword” had existed in 2011, Wakefield and Dickey would be the top swordsmen around.

Now, here’s the spoiler alerts. I promise they won’t ruin the movie.

In the film, Dickey says that, growing up, his parents were divorced, and he had some rough things to get through. All true.

Just not the whole truth.

Dickey was a repeat childhood victim of sexual abuse. For years. By male and female babysitters. He endured stretches of living on the street to escape, and would always be returned to that home. It was coming to terms with it later, with the help of his wife, faith, and professional therapy, that really turned his life around. That story’s right here. That’s the one I knew.

Tim Wakefield, who had an offer to continue playing baseball in 2012, retired instead to spend time with his family. Which he did, until last October. When he died. At 57. His two children were both under 20.

I didn’t know that. All my baseball attention was focused on the Twins heading to the playoffs. I’m sure I heard something about it, but I was too obsessed with the Twins to think about Wakefield’s family.

His family had asked everyone to keep Wakefield’s illness a secret. Having a dying parent when you’re still a teenager isn’t easy – ask my brother. The family wanted their suffering and grief to be private. Almsot everyone honored that. Everyone who knew Wakefield respected him.

After we saw the movie, Mrs. James looked up Tim Wakefield on Wiki, and said “wow, he died?” I said “that can’t be true.” It was. She said “they wanted his cancer to be private, but a teammate told everyone.”

Which teammate?

Its was Curt Schilling, folks. On his podcast. Curt F***ING SCHILLING. Who bitches why NOBODY WANTS HIM IN THE HALL OF FAME.

Spoiler alert: Curt Schilling is an a**hole.

You don’t need to know these things to enjoy Knuckleball! It’s good enough on its own. But it lends more power to the story knowing what Dickey had to overcome, and how meaningful Wakefield’s decision to spend more time with his family would become.

Happily, Dickey is alive and well. In a funny moment in the movie, we see him playing catch with his youngest son, and the kid makes the Worst Throw, Ever. Dickey enthusiastically says “that was great!” and you just want to hug the guy for Good Dad Form.

By the way, that kid’s a star on his high-school baseball team, now, and Dad sometimes helps coach.

Has Dickey been in touch with Twins prospect Cory Lewis? The guy at Fort Myers who threw this amazing knuckleball?

Of course, he has. And so has Charlie Hough. These knuckleballers stick together. They know, as well as anyone, that you can practice as hard as you can, and try to perform as best you can, and after that? Some things in life are out of your control.

The film Knuckleball! is available at local libraries, or streaming on the Roku channel.