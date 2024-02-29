Reacts Results: Offseason Grades Are In!

The people have voted and the Twins fans have submitted their Official Report Card for Minnesota’s offseason.

In my write up, I broke down the Twins roster compared to 2023 by position group, ultimately settling on a C+ grade by the moves in a vacuum, but still ultimately high on the team thanks to internal development and health. Twins fans were mostly in agreement, though answers skewed a little more toward the negative side.

The result is disappointing, though not unsurprising given the departures of Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, and Jorge Polanco. However, with the much-written-about payroll constraints, the front office did what they could given the situation. The Twins are banking on better health from the likes of Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Royce Lewis, the return of full-strength Chris Paddack, and full, productive seasons from Edouard Julien and Matt Wallner. While not as flashy, they also may have the best bullpen in the league.

While they could still use a playoff-caliber starting pitcher, there’s a chance that some combination of Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack, or Louie Varland could step up to fill that void. If they don’t, they’ve shown a willingness to be aggressive at the trade deadline in the past. With half a season less of team control, players like Jesus Luzardo, Freddy Peralta, or Dylan Cease could be more within the Twins’ price range come July. If the bullpen is dominant, they could be good enough to carry the team in the postseason as well, a la the 2015 Kansas City Royals.

The offseason was unquestionably disappointing, but the team is still in a great spot with their stars, young players, and rising prospects. Opening Day is just a month away and it can’t come soon enough!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.