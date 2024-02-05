 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Morning Minnesota: The Hot Minnesota Stove Edition

Some good moves and some sad moves for the Twins

By JohnKe
MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:


Elsewhere in Twins Territory:

  • John and Ben recap the week for the Twins on the newest episode of Twins Talk

In the World of Baseball:

  • The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. agreed to an 11-year, $288.7 million extension. Unfortunately for Twins fans, it looks like he’ll be around for quite a while.
  • The Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles agreed to a trade, sending former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to Baltimore and SP D.L. Hall and OF Joey Ortiz to Milwaukee.

