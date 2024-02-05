Monday Morning Minnesota: The Hot Minnesota Stove Edition

The Past Week on Twinkie Town:
- In somewhat expected news, fan favorite Jorge Polanco was traded to the Seattle Mariners for SP Anthony DeSclafani, OF Gabriel Gonzalez, RP Justin Topa, and SP Darren Bowen.
- James Fillmore brings you a bunch of fun baseball content from around the world.
- Zach Koenig mourns the loss of another sports publishing giant.
- The Twins finalized their TV broadcasting home this past week - and it looks like we’re going back to Bally.
- The Twins made a few other moves as well, signing 1B/DH Carlos Santana and RP Jay Jackson.
Elsewhere in Twins Territory:
- John and Ben recap the week for the Twins on the newest episode of Twins Talk
- Lucas Seehafer at Twins Daily gives his analysis on newly acquired pitcher, Anthony DeSclafani ($).
- Nick Pollack at Pitcher List provides his fantasy baseball breakdown of the Twins rotation ($ for early access).
In the World of Baseball:
- The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. agreed to an 11-year, $288.7 million extension. Unfortunately for Twins fans, it looks like he’ll be around for quite a while.
- The Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles agreed to a trade, sending former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to Baltimore and SP D.L. Hall and OF Joey Ortiz to Milwaukee.
